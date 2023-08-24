The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) has done something incredible on YouTube’s live streaming platform. They showed the Chandrayaan-3 Mission Soft-landing LIVE Telecast on August 23, 2023, and more than 8 million people watched it at the same time! This made it the most-watched live video ever on the whole planet, according to Sacnilk.

Chandrayaan-3 is India’s third mission to the Moon, and people from all over were super interested to see what would happen during this important event. Several space enthusiasts and curious people watched.

The Chandrayaan-3 Mission had more viewers at once than some really big things, like a football match between Brazil and Croatia at the FIFA World Cup 2022, which had 6.1 million people watching, or a football game between Brazil and South Korea in the same tournament, with 5.2 million viewers. Even a big SpaceX event called Crew Demo-2 had fewer viewers at once, only 4 million.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated ISRO Chairman S. Somanath after this amazing event and gave him a message. During their phone conversation, Prime Minister Modi even mentioned that he would like to visit the ISRO’s headquarters in Bengaluru to personally congratulate the team on a job well done.

He joked around a bit too, saying, “Somanath Ji, your name is Somnath, which is linked to the moon, so your family must be very happy today. Big congratulations to you and your whole team from me.”

The Chandrayaan-3 mission comes after Chandrayaan-2 in 2019, which didn’t go perfectly because the Vikram lander crashed on the Moon. So, Chandrayaan-3 is like the exciting next part of the story.

This achievement makes India the fourth country to land successfully on the Moon, joining the United States, China, and Russia. But what’s extra cool is that India is the first to land on the southern side of the Moon. It’s like making history all over again!