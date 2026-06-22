The short answer to the question above is – yes. Telegram remains effectively restricted or spotty in access in India even after the NEET-UG 2026 re-examination, which took place on June 21.

The temporary nationwide restrictions, which were imposed at the request of the National Testing Agency (NTA) on June 16, were set to last until June 22, the day after the re-test. Even after the temporary ban was lifted, the authorities enforced a limitation on the message-editing feature, disabling it until June 30. The ban led to a major controversy globally, with Telegram founder Pavel Durov criticising the move by the Indian authorities.

As of June 22, 2026 – the day the messenger app was expected to return to service – Telegram remains to be unavailable for use. The apps are not listed on Google Play and the App Store. Those who have the app already pre-installed are unable to access any of the text messages and other services the app offers.

Neither Telegram nor the Indian authorities have shared any update on the matter. Many users reported ongoing outages on mobile data and Wi-Fi. Those relying heavily on Telegram are resorting to VPN services for continued access to the service.

The ban originally emerged from the broader NEET paper leak controversy that led to the original exam’s cancellation, with a court-mandated re-test scheduled for over 22 lakh students. Authorities cited organised cheating rackets and scam networks on Telegram that advertised and sold purported “leaked” papers (often fake) to exploit anxious candidates.

What the authority says about Telegram ban

NTA Director General Abhishek Singh defended the Telegram ban, stating, “We were 100% sure that the papers are safe… What these platforms were doing was… sending a fake perception of a leak which adds to the mental stress and trauma of students… [and] encouraging fraudsters into fooling people with fake question papers.”

He described it as a last resort after discussions with Telegram failed to curb misleading channels quickly enough, adding that over 200 channels had been blocked but scams persisted.

The Delhi High Court upheld the government’s action under Section 69A of the IT Act, ruling it a proportionate emergency response following due process to safeguard exam integrity.

Telegram challenged the ban, arguing that it affected 150 million+ legitimate users and, despite removing hundreds of problematic channels, the court sided with the Centre.

Other security measures for the re-exam included Indian Air Force assistance for paper transport, lockdowns for paper setters, and multi-layered protocols, which NTA called a success: “as error-free and as flawless as it can be” with “zero tolerance for any malpractice.”

Internet demands opening up Telegram now

With the exams now over, the internet is now demanding a removal of the ban on Telegram. Posts on X (formerly Twitter) carried slogans like: “NEET exam is over, the Telegram ban will be removed?” and “Restore Telegram… Focus on real solutions like better security instead of punishing ordinary Indians.”

Telegram aaj bhi band hai kya?



When it will start working? — SRA 360° (@SResearch360) June 22, 2026

NEET Exam is over.



When will #telegram start working?



Any update regarding this by govt? June 22, 2026

Telegram is gradually getting restored in India without VPN.

Current Status:



The official government ban was set to end today (22 June 2026).

Many users across India are already reporting that Telegram is working normally without VPN.

Some users are still facing issues (slow… — STOCKSSTAR (@StocksStar) June 22, 2026

Some users questioned if NEET was a pretext for broader censorship (“Was NEET just a reason to ban Telegram permanently?”) or highlighted perceived government priorities, like easier action on apps versus other issues.