In a shocking incident three sisters jumped to thier death from the ninth floor of their apartmen building. According to the police all three sisters were addicted to a Korean task‑based online game. The game is often referred to as a “Korean love game” or “Korean lover game.”

Which app did the three sisters use?

The official details about the app’s exact name, developer, or availability have not been confirmed publicly by authorities yet. The information so far is based on family statements and early police investigation, and the app itself hasn’t been identified clearly in verified reports beyond being described as a Korean task‑based gaming app linked to what some outlets call a “lover game”. It is very popular among teenagers, combining gaming, social interaction, and short-form challenges.

Its features include in-app messaging and virtual competitions. Players must carry out tasks, make decisions, and remain involved for long stretches to progress the storyline, often making it hard to separate simple entertainment from emotional involvement. The game encourages intense immersion, particularly among children and teenagers, who log in every day and can gradually develop excessive screen time habits and emotional reliance.

Korean Lover game compared to Blue Whale challenge:

The Korean Lover game appears to follow a similar psychological pattern as the Blue Whale challenge. Both begin gradually, build trust, isolate players, and eventually assign dangerous or harmful tasks. While the details may differ, the risk to children and teenagers is equally serious.

What safety risks are associated with these games?

Games like these which are based on tasks, challenges, or simulated relationships carry unique safety risks, especially for minors.

They often encourage users to complete missions under time pressure, follow peer instructions, or engage in emotionally charged interactions, which can heighten stress and impulsive decision-making.

The social and competitive features may also expose users to manipulation, cyberbullying, or unsafe online contacts. Many of these apps lack robust age verification, parental controls, or clear content warnings, leaving children and teenagers vulnerable.

Experts warn that prolonged exposure can affect mental health, distort judgment, and, in extreme cases, lead to dangerous real-world consequences.

How to protect children from risky apps?

Preventing tragedies linked to task-based or “lover” style apps requires a combination of awareness, supervision, and digital literacy.

Parents can monitor app usage, set screen-time limits, and ensure age-appropriate content controls are in place. Open conversations about online challenges, peer pressure, and emotional well-being can help children feel supported and less isolated.

Educators and schools can also play a role by integrating digital safety lessons into the curriculum and promoting mental health awareness.