We all knew that GTA 6 would be an epic release by proportions, considering the development phase Rockstar Games took to make it happen. Now, with the release now just hours away from from its November 19 deadline, some new details have emerged, revealing a massive five-chapter campaign and a grueling wildlife-scanning grind for trophy hunters.

Pre-launch reports from insiders and early playthrough disclosures indicate that Grand Theft Auto 6 will demand roughly 50 hours just to roll credits on its primary campaign — and more than 200 hours for dedicated completionists aiming to unlock the PlayStation 5 Platinum Trophy or Xbox equivalent.

GTA 6 – A five-chapter epic

According to reports originating from Insider Gaming and industry sources familiar with the release build, the core narrative spans nearly 100 missions divided across five distinct chapters.

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At 50 hours for a focused playthrough of the career mode, GTA 6 stands significantly taller than its 2013 predecessor, Grand Theft Auto 5 (which averages around 32 hours for its main story), and matches the sprawling length of Rockstar’s 2018 western epic, Red Dead Redemption 2.

However, that 50-hour benchmark assumes players stick strictly to the golden path. In a recent interview with The New York Times, Rockstar North co-studio head Rob Nelson revealed that his own February playthrough clocked in at approximately 80 hours. Nelson noted that his run included the main campaign alongside optional side objectives that carry direct narrative consequences, as well as time spent soaking in the game’s daily rhythms—from morning routines to impromptu robberies and street-level exploration.

Jason and Lucia’s 200-hour “Platinum Grind”

For players looking to squeeze every drop of content out of Vice City and its surrounding wetlands, the time commitment quadruples. Unlocking all 55 single-player trophies and achievements at launch is projected to take around 200 hours—more than double the completion time of GTA 5 and roughly on par with Red Dead Redemption 2’s notorious 196-hour average.

Much of that extra runtime comes down to open-world checklists and elements of chance:

Leonida’s wildlife: Borrowing a page from Red Dead Redemption 2’s compendium, GTA 6 requires players to track down, locate, and scan or photograph 170 distinct animal species across the map to achieve 100% completion.

RNG and Minigames: Several achievements are tied to randomised open-world encounters and gambling mechanics, meaning a player’s final clock time could stretch well past the 200-hour mark depending on luck.

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GTA 6 launch day expectations

Notably, all 55 launch trophies are tied exclusively to the single-player experience, leaving players free to tackle the Platinum without waiting for Rockstar to roll out the successor to GTA Online. However, for the size and scale of the video game, GTA 6 seems to be coming with a wide array of side missions and routine tasks for players to keep going at it.

For those unaware, Grand Theft Auto 6 officially launches on Thursday, November 19, 2026, for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S.