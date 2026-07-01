The drama around Anthropic’s Mythos class AI models has unfolded in a way that finally leads Dario Amodei and his team to make Claude Fable 5 and Mythos 5 models available to the world again. The US government has officially lifted its strict export control directive on Anthropic’s next-generation frontier models, thus giving Anthropic the green light to go ahead and make its services available.

While Fable 5 and Mythos 5 are still unavailable to the public, Anthropic has confirmed via its X channel that the ban on these models has been resolved, and the firm is working to make the models available from July 1. While many users are yet to see an active status on Fable 5, we recommend waiting until later in the day as Anthropic works behind the scenes to make the models available across the globe.

“Fable 5 will be available starting tomorrow, Wednesday, July 1, to users globally on the Claude Platform, Claude.ai, Claude Code, and Claude Cowork. For Pro, Max, Team, and select Enterprise plans, Fable 5 will be included for up to 50% of weekly usage limits through July 7, after which it will be available via usage credits. We will re-enable access on AWS, Google Cloud, and Microsoft Foundry as quickly as possible,” confirmed Anthropic on X.

If you have been waiting to get your hands on Anthropic’s most powerful model class, here is a breakdown of how you can access them right now, the catch you need to know about, and why the government stepped in to freeze them in the first place.

How to access Claude Fable 5 and Mythos 5

With the ban lifted, Anthropic has clarified how users can access its most advanced models across various subscription tiers.

Depending on your subscription tier and setup, this is how you can access Fable 5 and Mythos 5:

Claude Pro, Max, and Team subscribers:

These subscribers can access Fable 5 directly via the web and mobile interfaces starting July 1, 2026. Note that Anthropic has to manage the initial high demand, which is why it’s letting subscribers use Fable 5 for up to 50% of their weekly usage caps until July 7. After that, users will need to transition to usage credits.

API & developer platforms:

The claude-fable-5 endpoint is live again on the Anthropic Platform. Cloud developers using Amazon Bedrock, Google Cloud, and Microsoft Foundry will see access restored progressively as backend integrations sync up. Anthropic has set the pricing at $10 per million input tokens and $50 per million output tokens.

Claude Code and Cowork:

Developers running agentic workflows can immediately start using Fable 5 through Anthropic’s command-line tool (Claude Code) and desktop automation app (Claude Cowork).

But what’s the catch?

While Anthropic says that access will be fully restored, it comes with an important caveat. To satisfy the US government’s national security mandates, Anthropic had to deploy hyper-aggressive safety classifiers.

In its blog post, Anthropic noted that because of these defensive layers, “In the near term, some routine tasks like coding and debugging will fall back to Opus 4.8.” The company added that it will “continue to refine these classifiers over the coming weeks to reduce false positives and better distinguish genuine misuse from legitimate requests.”

Hence, if your coding requests trigger the model’s defensive limits, Claude will automatically route your task to the slightly older Claude Opus 4.8 instead of Fable 5.

Why were the Mythos 5, Fable 5 banned?

The ban on Mythos 5 and Fable 5 began on June 12, 2026, when the US Department of Commerce hit Anthropic with an emergency export control directive. The order prohibited any foreign national, including foreign-national Anthropic employees, from accessing Fable 5 or Mythos 5, forcing Anthropic to completely shut down both models worldwide to ensure legal compliance.

The US government panicked after a “jailbreak” method was discovered that could bypass the models’ built-in safety guardrails. Because the Mythos-class models exhibit immense capabilities in autonomous software engineering and multi-step reasoning, officials were concerned that malicious actors or foreign intelligence could exploit the AI to discover zero-day vulnerabilities in critical infrastructure.

Anthropic initially pushed back, arguing that the jailbreak was narrow and that the level of capability displayed was already widely available on other frontier systems like OpenAI’s GPT models. However, Anthropic ultimately agreed to a framework of deeper government collaboration. Anthropic has committed to giving designated US government partners pre-release evaluation access to frontier models, rapid information-sharing on new jailbreaks, and dedicated compute resources for joint safety research.