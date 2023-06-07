Is Apple’s Vision Pro visioned to divide people?

At Apple’s Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) 2023, the tech giant introduced its headset, Vision Pro, which quickly became the limelight of the entire event. The event that culminated on June 5, 2023, answered the long-rumoured contentions around the mixed reality headset. While many people watched it as another spectacle, there were a few who did not approve of the device. Though many tech giants have dipped their hands in the world of augmented reality (AR) and virtual reality (VR) with a range of devices from Vive to Quest, with Vision Pro, Apple is all set to reimagine the arena.

In conversation with college students, the latter expressed how dystopian the device looks, but at the same time it provides an augmentation towards a future that may not have been conceived properly yet. However, this is not what industrialist Anand Mahindra feels. In his recent tweet, he questioned if such an innovation signals the end of large-screen TV displays and if community activities like movie watching or sports spectating will be replaced by a “roomful of zombies.”

Does this signal the death of large screen TV displays? Wonder what the boardrooms at Samsung & Sony plotting in response… And what about community-watching of movies & sports matches? Will that now be replaced by a roomful of zombies wearing headsets? https://t.co/qQa8vwuy6Q — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) June 6, 2023

This tweet got around 1.3 million views, and the users were seen to be divided on the argument. While some agree that the world will be taken over by “zombies,” others feel that it is just another technological innovation and would not translate into the diminution of community activities or large-screen televisions. Instead, it is simply a step forward in what humans can achieve in the arena, and it is not something that will be accepted by the masses at large.

This dependency of human nature on technology is not a new concept since it was given to us ages ago in the form of technological determinism. Karl Marx, too, believed that technological progress was going to have an impact on the social, political, cultural, and economic aspects of humans. There are other theorists who are of the opinion that technological progress is the way to change and development in society, but even this argument has another side to it. Philosopher Langdon Winner contended that technological advancements may have unintended results and termed it “technological drift.” The main argument against this theory lies in the fact that it is not important that each technological advancement be accepted by society. There are social factors that need to be considered before any progress can take place within the roots of society.

According to the theory, Apple has presented the world with another possibility that humans can achieve through technological progress, but there are various other factors that need critical attention before it can be accepted by society at large. The price of the device is a whopping $3,499, which roughly translates into Rs. 2,89,145. Also, the product is going to be available in the US, and there is no official confirmation that India is going to be one of those countries where the device is available when other countries start getting access to it.

However, making the argument that the device would not penetrate the masses is a little too early. While other devices in the world of AR and VR had problems like a lack of humanising factor or organisational issues, the Vision Pro hits on all fronts with its “EyeSight” feature. This feature lets not only the user see the people that are approaching them but also lets other people see the eyes of the user, giving it more of a human feel. Further, it is sleek and not bulky, as one may expect such headsets to be.

While the device is no less than a marvel when it comes to its technological achievements, presenting arguments about its success and failure without acknowledging this achievement might result in the prevention of progress and development. In a country like India, where there are multiple complexities that make up the core of its society, contending that such an innovation will penetrate deep into its roots and make a place for itself while further fragmenting people is also a little too early. Only time will tell how people perceive the innovation, or is it going to continue to simply remain a “spectacle” for the masses?