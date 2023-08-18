iQOO Z7 Pro India launch on August 28: Design, specs, and everything else we know so far

iQOO Z7 Pro is officially launching in India on August 28. Ahead of launch, the Vivo spin-off brand iQOO has revealed some key hardware specs of the phone in question highlighting its slim design and potentially powerful performance. At the same time, full specs of the phone have also leaked online leaving little to the imagination.

Let’s start with the specs that have been shared by iQOO itself. The iQOO Z7 Pro’s most sought-after feature seems to be its chipset. The phone is confirmed to come with MediaTek’s Dimensity 7200 chip. iQOO claims the phone scored more than 700K on AnTuTu internally, making it “one of the fastest in the segment.”

The iQOO Z7 Pro will also come with a 64-megapixel main camera with optical image stabilisation (OIS) and Aura light. We’ve seen Vivo use Aura lighting on some of its V-series phones including the recently launched Vivo V29 and naming seems to suggest something similar will be seen on the iQOO Z7 Pro as well. Rumour mill has it that the iQOO Z7 Pro could be a rebranded Vivo V17e and so the LED should be hardly a surprise.

Elsewhere, the iQOO Z7 Pro is also confirmed to come with 3D curved 120Hz AMOLED display and AG glass finish. The phone will be 7.36mm in thickness, iQOO adds.

According to tipster Abhishek Yadav (@yabhishekhd), the iQOO Z7 Pro will come with a 6.78-inch FHD+ AMOLED display, LPDDR4x RAM, UFS 2.2 storage, Android 13, 64MP OIS+2MP rear camera setup, 16MP front camera, and a 4,600mAh battery with 66W fast charging. It will also reportedly come with Bluetooth 5.3 and Wi-Fi 6 and have an in-display fingerprint scanner for biometrics.

Naming seems to suggest that the iQOO Z Pro will be a follow-up to the iQOO Z7 5G, which was launched in the country in March. Watch this space for more updates.

