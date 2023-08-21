iQOO Z7 Pro 5G with Vivo V-series like design to launch in India on August 31: Everything we know so far

iQOO Z7 Pro 5G full design has been revealed ahead of the phone’s scheduled India launch on August 31. The iQOO Z7 Pro 5G gives you some strong Vivo V-series phone vibe which isn’t surprising considering that iQOO is a spin-off after all. The phone is confirmed to come in a shade of blue or Blue Lagoon with aura ring LED lighting, a hallmark Vivo quirk seen recently in phones like the Vivo V29. Key hardware specs of the iQOO Z7 Pro are already out.

The iQOO Z7 Pro will come with a 3D curved 120Hz AMOLED display and AG glass finish on the back. In the run-up to the launch, iQOO has announced that it will measure 7.36mm in thickness. The design reveal shows off a phone with slim and sleek chassis with what appears to be a dual-tone back panel with hues of blue and white. The design in fact borrows heavily from recent Vivo V-series phones somewhat corroborating ongoing rumours that the iQOO Z7 Pro will be a rebranded Vivo V17e.

As far as hardware is concerned, the iQOO Z7 Pro will be powered by MediaTek’s Dimensity 7200 chipset. It will also come with a 64-megapixel main camera with optical image stabilisation (OIS) and aura light. There will be one more camera in this phone. Being a pro iQOO Z7 means it should be a bit more affordable than the iQOO Z7.

Buzz has it that the iQOO Z7 Pro will come with a 6.78-inch 1080p AMOLED display, LPDDR4x RAM, UFS 2.2 storage, Android 13 software, 64MP OIS+2MP rear camera setup, 16MP front camera, and a 4,600mAh battery with 66W fast charging. It will also reportedly come with Bluetooth 5.3 and Wi-Fi 6 connectivity and have an in-display fingerprint scanner for biometrics. More details are awaited.

