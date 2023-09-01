iQOO Z7 Pro 5G brings 120Hz AMOLED display, 66W fast charging and 64W OIS cam for Rs 23,999

iQOO Z7 Pro 5G has officially been launched in India with an attractive glass back design and high-end specs including a 120Hz AMOLED display, 64-megapixel optically stabilised camera and 66W fast charging at a starting price of Rs 23,999. With limited-time bank offers, you can get it for even less. General availability is pegged for September 5, 2023.

iQOO Z7 Pro 5G price, availability, offers

iQOO has launched the iQOO Z7 Pro 5G in two memory variants: 8GB/128GB for Rs 23,999 and 8GB/256GB for Rs 24,999. The phone will go on sale starting from September 5 (12 noon) across Amazon and company’s e-store.

For a limited period, iQOO will offer a flat Rs 2,000 instant discount for purchases made using SBI Card or HDFC Bank cards bringing the price of the iQOO Z7 Pro 5G down to a net effective Rs 21,999/22,999 depending on the model. Alternatively, buyers can avail Rs 2,000 additional discount on exchange.

iQOO Z7 Pro 5G top specs, features and more

The iQOO Z7 Pro 5G has a 3D curved AG glass back design and comes in a choice of Blue Lagoon and Graphite Matte. Flip over to the front and you’ll find a 6.78-inch 1080p AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate and up to 1,300nits of peak brightness. The panel supports a touch sampling rate of 300Hz and is protected by Schott Xensation UP glass.

Under the hood, the iQOO Z7 Pro 5G has MediaTek’s Dimensity 7200 chipset and a 4,600mAh battery with support for 66W fast charging. iQOO claims the bundled charger can top the phone from 1-50 percent in 22 minutes.

For photography, the iQOO Z7 Pro 5G comes with a dual rear camera setup with a 50-megapixel Samsung GW3 sensor behind an optically stabilised lens paired to another 2MP shooter for portraits. The selfie camera is a 16-megapixel shooter.

