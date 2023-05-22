iQOO Z7 price hiked by up to Rs 4,000; iQOO Z7s silently launched as ‘replacement’

iQOO Z7s is a brand-new phone from Vivo spin-off iQOO even if it’s hard to tell the differences next to the iQOO Z7. It appears to be the same phone with a different chipset. The iQOO Z7s is powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 695 chip even as the iQOO Z7 packs the MediaTek Dimensity 920. iQOO has— also— priced the Z7s same as the Z7 did at launch, i.e., starting at Rs 18,999 and raised iQOO Z7 price in India by up to 4,000.

iQOO Z7 price hike

iQOO Z7 was launched in India, not too long ago, at a starting price of Rs 18,999 for 6GB/128GB. The 8GB/128GB model was launched at Rs 19,999. iQOO’s India online store currently lists the iQOO Z7 6GB/128GB for 21,999 (Rs 3,000 price hike) while the 8GB/128GB model –now— carries a sticker price of Rs 23,999 (Rs 4,000 price hike).

iQOO Z7s launched in India— specs, price, and everything else to know

iQOO Z7s has a 6.38-inch 1080p AMOLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate and peak brightness of 1300nits. Under the hood, you get the Snapdragon 695 processor paired with up to 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. Running the show is Funtouch OS 13 based on Android 13. The phone is guaranteed to get 2 major OS and 3 years of security updates.

For photography, you get a 64MP main sensor which sits behind an optically stabilised lens. The phone has another 2MP portrait camera on the back and a 16MP shooter for selfies. Powering the package is a 4,500mAh battery with 44W fast charging support.

The iQOO Z7s 5G has a flat-edged design made of plastic. The phone comes in two colours: Norway Blue and Pacific Night. It is IP54 certified.

iQOO Z7s 5G costs Rs 18,999 for 6GB/128GB and Rs 19,999 for 8GB/128GB.