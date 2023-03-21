iQOO Z7 5G launched with 90Hz display, Mediatek Dimensity 920 and 44W fast charging, price starts at Rs 18,999

Vivo’s sub-brand iQOO launched the iQOO Z7 5G in India on Tuesday. The new iQOO Z7 5G is powered by Mediatek Dimensity 920 processor and comes with some power-packed specs making it one of the most powerful smartphones under Rs 20,000 price bracket in India.

iQOO Z7 5G features a 6.38-inches HDR10+ ready AMOLED display with 90Hz refresh rate and peak brightness of 1,300 nits. The display sits behind the protection of Schott Xensation glass shield. The smartphone is IP54 dust-and-water splash resistant certified. There’s an in-display fingerprint scanner as well.

On the design part, iQOO Z7 5G has a flattened plastic back with a gradient finish. There’s a broad rectangular camera module featuring a 64MP OIS main camera and 2MP depth camera. On the front, it has a waterdrop notch in the center that encases a 16MP selfie camera.

The mid-range smartphone is powered by Mediatek Dimensity 920 processor with up to 8GB RAM and 128 GB storage which is expandable via microSD card. iQOO Z7 is supported by a 4500mAh battery with 44W fast charging support claiming 25 minutes for a 50 percent top-up. The iQOO Z7 5G is available in two colours including Norway Blue and Pacific Night.

The smartphone runs Android 13-based Funtouch OS 13 with company’s promise of 2 years of major software updates and 3 years of security updates with the phone.

Coming to the pricing, the iQOO Z7 price in India starts Rs 18,999 for a version with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. The 8GB RAM and 128GB storage model will cost you Rs 19,999.

As part of the launch offers, iQOO is giving Rs 1,500 instant discount on purchases (EMI included) done through HDFC Bank and SBI debit and credit cards. This brings down the price of iQOO Z7 5G to Rs 17,499 and Rs 18,499, respectively.

The phone is available on Amazon for purchase starting today.