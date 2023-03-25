iQOO Z7 5G launch, Oppo Find X6 Pro release, Google Bard early access announced and more l FE Tech Bytes top news headlines of the week

Vivo’s sub-brand iQOO announced a new smartphone iQOO Z7 5G this week. It is one of the most powerful smartphones under Rs 20,000 budget. Oppo launched its flagship series Find X6 referring it as the new era for smartphone cameras. This week we also read rumour reports on iPhone 15 Pro to come with unified volume rocker and solid-state mute button.

A lot happened this week. Technology is a busy space and it could be tough to keep a track of all the developments. Here is a quick recap of all the major events that happened this week.

Twitter puts SMS based two-factor authentication security behind paywall

Twitter’s SMS two-factor authentication (2FA) method is no longer available for free to all users. The microblogging platform announced that SMS 2FA will now only be available to users who have a paid subscription to Twitter aka Twitter Blue. The non-Blue subscribers will no longer be able to secure their Twitter account using its 2FA security feature.

Apple iPhone 15 Pro new leaks reveal solid-state mute button, unified volume rocker and more

New CAD renders shared by chenwen1987 shows a single unified volume button instead of two separate volume up and volume down buttons. It also looks like Apple could bring the solid-state mute button in iPhone 15 series. It is said that iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus may come with existing mute switch which we see in the current iPhones while the taptic volume and lock button could be exclusive to the Pro models.

iQOO Z7 5G launched with Mediatek Dimensity 920 and 44W fast charging

iQOO launched the iQOO Z7 5G in India. The new iQOO Z7 5G is powered by Mediatek Dimensity 920 processor and is one of the most powerful smartphones under Rs 20,000. The smartphone features a 6.38-inches HDR10+ ready AMOLED display with 90Hz refresh rate and peak brightness of 1,300 nits. There’s a 64MP OIS main camera and 2MP depth camera on the back and a 16MP selfie camera.

Oppo Find X6 Pro launched with 50MP triple cam setup

Oppo launched Find X6 Pro and Find X6. The Find X6 Pro features triple rear camera set up on the back. The trio consists of three 50MP cameras co-developed with Hasselblad. It features a 6.82-inch 3168x1440px AMOLED display with 120Hz adaptive refresh rate and a peak brightness of 2500 nits. Under the hood, it comes with Snapdragon 8 Gen Plus 2 processor with up to 16GB RAM. Oppo Find X6 sports a 6.74-inch 2772x1240px display with a 40Hz-120Hz adaptive refresh rate. The X6 also comes with three 50MP cameras at the back and a 32MP selfie camera.

Google announces early access for Bard

Google announced the early access of Bard AI for users in the US and UK with plans for wider expansion over time. Users can join the waitlist at bard.google.com, although there is no date for general availability.

Twitter kills blue legacy checkmarks

Twitter announced that it will begin removing all blue verified badges obtained before the launch of its paid verification system, Twitter Blue. This move will affect accounts that previously held a blue tick status, and these badges will be removed. Twitter has suggested that those who wish to keep their verification status should subscribe to Twitter Blue.