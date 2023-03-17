iQOO Z7 5G India price reveal ahead of March 21 launch suggests it could be most spec-heavy phone in its segment

iQOO Z7 5G India price has been revealed ahead of the phone’s scheduled launch on March 21, 2023 and it’s quite a shocker. The phone in question will cost under Rs 20,000. Based on the specs that iQOO is coming up with, the iQOO Z7 5G could end up being the most powerful smartphone package in its segment. The phone is confirmed to come with an HDR10+ ready AMOLED display capable of peaking 1,300nits, a MediaTek Dimensity 920 processor, 64MP OIS main camera, and 44W fast charging. There are other niceties, too, including the latest Android software and Wi-Fi 6 connectivity, to name a few.

iQOO Z7 5G India price, availability

The iQOO Z7 price in India is confirmed to start at Rs 18,999 for a version with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. A model with 8GB of RAM and 128GB storage will set buyers back by Rs 19,999. On top of that, iQOO says it will offer Rs 1,500 instant discount on purchases (EMI included) made using HDFC Bank and SBI debit and credit cards. This means the iQOO Z7 5G will be available for an effective price of Rs 17,499 and Rs 18,499, respectively.

General availability is pegged for March 21 itself (starting 1PM), same as the day of launch. iQOO says the phone will be available on Amazon and iQOO e-store.

iQOO Z7 5G specs, features

The iQOO Z7 5G is confirmed to have a 6.38-inch 1080p AMOLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate and 360Hz touch sampling. The phone is claimed to offer 1,300nits of peak local brightness and support for HDR10+ playback. Under the hood, it will come with the Dimensity 920 chipset. Running the show will be Vivo’s Funtouch OS 13 based on Android 13. iQOO is guaranteeing 2 major OS and up to 3 years of monthly security updates.

For photography, the iQOO Z7 5G will have a dual camera setup on the rear with a 64MP Samsung GW3 sensor behind an optically stabilised lens. The phone is confirmed to support 4K@30fps video recording alongside Vlog movie and super night mode.

The exact battery capacity is unknown but the iQOO Z7 5G is confirmed to support 44W fast charging with iQOO claiming 25 minutes for a 50 percent top-up. The iQOO Z7 5G is also being billed for its slim –7.8mm— design. The phone will come in two colours including Norway Blue and Pacific Night.