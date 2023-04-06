iQOO to mark 3 years in India with product discounts, Esports battle and more: Details

The smartphone brand will organize an international fan meet, an Esports battle known as the iQOO All Stars Cup, and special sale offers on the occasion of completing 3 years in India, iQOO said in a statement sent out to the media.

Talking about the international fan meet, the brand has announced a contest along with giveaways on its official community forum for its fans. The top 18 winners will get an opportunity to be part of an international fan meet and get other iQOO giveaways. The iQOO Esports battle on the other hand will be a 4-day Esports battle where iQOO fans will be able to watch top teams in India battling it out to win the tournament. The Esports battle will be streamed live on the official YouTube channel of iQOO Esports.

iQOO is also coming up with some exciting offers for the fans where in the coming weeks consumers can avail of anniversary discounts and offers on iQOO smartphones. The deals and offers will be revealed on Amazon soon, iQOO says.

CEO of iQOO Nipun Marya said, “We are thrilled to announce all these exciting offers and opportunities to celebrate our three-year magical journey in India. We shall continue to focus on innovating future-ready technology that caters to the evolving needs of Indian consumers”.

Recently, iQOO launched the Z7 5G which consists of a MediaTek Dimensity 920 processor with a battery of 4,500mAh and a 64MP + 2MP camera setup, and a 16MP selfie camera. The price of the phone is Rs 18,999 and is currently available for sale in India.