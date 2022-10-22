scorecardresearch
iQOO Neo7 launched with MediaTek Dimensity 9000+, 120W fast charging: Check specs, price

The smartphone will be available for sale in China starting October 31.

Written by Malvika Chawla
iQoo Neo 7 launched in China.

The all-new gaming phone from the Vivo spin-off brand iQOO to make its debut in China is the iQOO Neo 7. The smartphone comes powered with MediaTek Dimensity 9000+, includes a 120Hz AMOLED screen, 120W fast charging, and a 50MP main camera with OIS.

iQOO Neo 7: Price, availability

iQOO Neo 7 is available in three colour options: black, blue, and orange, with the 8GB + 128GB variant starting at CNY 2,699 (roughly Rs 30,754). The most expensive variant, the 12GB + 512GB, costs CNY 3,299 (roughly Rs 37,591). 

In China, the smartphone will go on sale starting October 31. 

iQOO Neo 7: Specifications, features

The phone has a 6.78-inch AMOLED display with FHD+ resolution, a refresh rate of 120Hz, and a touch sampling rate of 360Hz. The panel can peak up to 1,500nits, is HDR 10+ certified, and supports the DCI-P3 colour gamut. Under the hood, you get the Dimensity 9000+ SoC.

In the camera department, the smartphone comes with a triple rear camera which includes an 8MP ultrawide module and a 2MP macro camera, the camera section is led by a 50MP Sony IMX766V primary sensor with OIS.

The handset supports a 5,000mAh battery with up to 120W fast charging and comes with Android 13 and OriginOS Ocean on the software front. According to iQOO, a charge from 0 to 50% should only take 9 minutes.

Additionally, iQOO has also unveiled its TWS Air wireless earbuds, which will retail for CNY 199 (roughly Rs 2,267) and include two microphones on each earbud, 14.2mm dynamic drivers, and a 25-hour rated battery life.

