iQOO Neo 8 Pro, Neo 8 launched in China; iQOO Neo 7 Pro India launch teased

iQOO Neo 8 Pro and iQOO Neo 8 have officially been launched in China. The pro model becomes the world’s first phone to launch with MediaTek’s flagship Dimensity 9200 Plus chip. It has a slightly more powerful camera setup, too. Otherwise, they are the same phones. The iQOO Neo 8 Pro starts at about Rs 36,500. iQOO Neo 8 starts at about Rs 27,000

iQOO Neo 8 Pro and Neo 8 both have a 6.78-inch 1.2K AMOLED display with 144Hz refresh rate. They’re both powered by a 5,000mAh battery and support 120W fast wired charging. Running the show is OriginOS 3 based on Android 13.

The pro model is powered by the Dimensity 9200 Plus, the Neo 8 gets Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1. The pro also gets you faster UFS4.0 storage and LPDDR5 RAM (the Neo 8 uses UFS3.1 and LPDDR5x). Last but not the least, the Neo 8 Pro comes with a 50MP Sony IMX 866 sensor paired to an 8MP ultrawide, while the Neo 8 has a 50MP Samsung GN5 and 2MP depth.

General availability is pegged for May 31. There is no word on if and when iQOO plans to bring it to international waters.

In related news, the Vivo spin-off’s India arm has confirmed that it’s gearing to launch a new Neo series phone— potentially the Neo 7 Pro— in India soon. The iQOO Neo 7 SE was launched as the Neo 7 in India so there’s a very high possibility, we may see the iQOO Neo 7 from China finally coming to India as the “pro”. That phone is powered by the Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1. iQOO may also launch the iQOO Neo 7 Racing edition as the Neo 7 in India. Whatever be the case, we will know soon enough.