iQOO Neo 7 top specs confirmed ahead of February 16 India launch: MediaTek Dimensity 8200, 120W fast charging and more

iQOO Neo 7 top specs have been revealed ahead of the phone’s scheduled India launch on February 16, 2023. The spec-reveal corroborates ongoing speculations that the iQOO Neo 7 coming to India will be a rebranded iQOO Neo 7 SE from China, which is again not surprising because the iQOO Neo 6 India variant was also a rebranded iQOO Neo 6 SE.

iQOO has confirmed that the iQOO Neo 7 India version will come with a 6.78-inch E5 AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. The resolution should be 1080p. Under the hood, the phone in question will have MediaTek’s Dimensity 8200 chip. This will be mated to a 3D cooling system and iQOO adds the hardware setup has achieved an AnTuTu benchmark score of 890K+ and 77 percent stability in CPU throttling test in internal testing. The iQOO Neo 7 will support 120W fast charging.

The camera specs and battery capacity details aren’t out yet but we can expect the phone to have a triple camera setup on the rear with a 64MP main, and two 2MP sensors, one for depth and another with macro capabilities. The battery capacity should be 5,000mAh.

iQOO Neo 7 India launch is coming hot on the heels of the iQOO 11 5G launch. The iQOO 11 has been getting rave reviews for its top-notch performance and premium design and display. The upcoming Galaxy S23 and OnePlus 11 will be its top competitors.

As for the iQOO Neo 7, we’re expecting some good things incoming especially since the iQOO Neo 6— its predecessor— was a great value for money buy.

iQOO has announced that the iQOO Neo 7 will be sold through Amazon its own online store— iQOO e-store. The phone will be manufactured at Vivo’s Greater Noida facility. Stay tuned for more.