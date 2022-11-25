iQOO Neo 7 SE to launch alongside iQOO 11 on December 2: Details

Vivo spinoff iQOO has confirmed that it will launch the iQOO Neo 7 SE alongside the iQOO 11 on December 2. Both phones are launching first in China. There is no word on global availability at the time of writing. While the iQOO 11 will be powered by Qualcomm’s brand-new Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor, the iQOO Neo 7 SE will come with the MediaTek Dimensity 8200 chip.

iQOO has released a first look of the iQOO Neo 7 SE ahead of launch and it seems blue will be one of the hero colours for the phone in question. But it will also be available in black and galactic shades. A triple rear camera setup can be seen in the same promo images.

Rumor has it that the iQOO Neo 7 SE will have a 6.78-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate. The phone is tipped to come with a 64 MP triple rear camera set up along with Optical Image Stabilisation (OIS). The other two shooters are said to be an 8MP ultrawide and 2MP macro. On the front, it is said to come with a 16MP camera.

The phone will likely boot the Origin OS 3 operating system based on Android 13. It may also have a 5,000mAh battery unit with 120W fast charging support. There might also be an in-display fingerprint sensor for security. Options to connect with 5G, 4G LTE, dual-band WiFi, Bluetooth, GPS and USB Type-C port should also be available.

Although, there is no update of its launch in India but the phone should arrive in India sooner rather than later.

