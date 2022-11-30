iQOO Neo 7 SE to come with 5000 mAh battery, confirms company

iQOO will launch the iQOO Neo 7 SE in China on December 2 but much of its specs are already out. Contrary to previous reports that suggested a 4880 mAh battery, iQOO has confirmed that the upcoming phone will feature a 5000mAh battery with 120w wired charging support.

Going by a gsmarena report that shares an advertising copy of the phone by the company shared on a Chinese website, the phone will charge from 1% to 60% in 10 minutes. The launch of this smartphone comes just six months after the company launched the iQOO 6 SE in May this year. It was powered by Snapdragon 870 octa core processor and shipped with 4700mAh battery.

Its successor iQOO Neo7 SE was also spotted on TENAA website few days ago. The listing revealed that the smartphone could sport a 6.78-inch AMOLED display along with Full HD+ resolution and a refresh rate of 120 Hz. The smartphone will have a bigger battery size than its elder sibling.



The company has already confirmed that the iQOO Neo 7 SE will come powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 8200 octa-core chip.



In terms of photography, it is anticipated that the smartphone will come with a triple rear camera setup at the back which will include a 64 MP primary camera, and two 2 MP cameras.

Please note that the above-mentioned specifications are not yet official except for the chipset and battery. The company, iQOO will be revealing the same on December 2.



Other than this, there are talks that iQOO Neo 7 SE may not be the only one smartphone launching next week. The company may also launch the iQOO 11 series alongside.

