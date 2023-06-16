iQOO Neo 7 Pro “key” hardware specs announced ahead of July 4 launch: Everything to know

The iQOO Neo 7 Pro will be powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1, Vivo spin-off iQOO announced today. The phone in question will support 120W fast charging as well, iQOO added. The announcement comes ahead of iQOO Neo 7 launch in India which is scheduled for July 4. The design, too, has been revealed in almost its full entirety confirming the phone’s “hero” colours which is orange leather.

Basis of what’s being shared (and leaked), it is becoming more and more clear that the iQOO Neo 7 Pro will be a rebranded iQOO Neo 7 Racing Edition from China. Obviously, it will be a “pro” variant of the iQOO Neo 7 which was launched in India not long ago.

iQOO Neo 7 Pro confirmed specs, features

iQOO has confirmed that the iQOO Neo 7 Pro will come with the Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 processor and it will support 120W fast charging. The bundled charger can apparently top the phone up to 50 percent in 8 minutes. iQOO is also touting the phone’s “Independent Gaming Chip” (IG Chip) that is said to take “gaming experience to new heights, delivering enhanced graphics and smooth gameplay.” So, technically the iQOO Neo 7 Pro will have a “dual chip” chassis. The phone will also support motion control in supported games.

iQOO Neo 7 expected specs, features

If the iQOO Neo 7 Pro actually turns out to be similar to the iQOO Neo 7 Racing edition, we can expect it to come with a 6.78-inch 1.5K AMOLED display with a 144Hz refresh rate, up to 16GB of LPDDR5 RAM and 256GB of UFS3.1 storage, a trio of sensors on the back with a 50MP main (with OIS) paired to two 2MP shooters, one for macros and another for depth, a 16MP selfie camera. Battery capacity will be 5,000mAh.