iQOO Neo 7 Pro 5G with 144Hz AMOLED, 120W fast charging launched in India at starting price of Rs 34,999

The iQOO Neo 7 5G will take on the Poco F5 5G and soon-to-launch OnePlus Nord 3 5G.

Written by FE Tech Desk
The iQOO Neo 7 Pro with 8GB of RAM and 128GB storage is priced at Rs 34,999.

Vivo spin-off iQOO has launched the iQOO Neo 7 Pro 5G phone in India. As you can probably tell by the naming, this is a “pro” variant of the iQOO Neo 7. Key hardware specs include 144Hz AMOLED display, Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 chip, and 120W fast charging support.

Also Read: iQOO Neo 7 Pro “key” hardware specs announced ahead of July 4 launch: Everything to know

The iQOO Neo 7 Pro price in India starts at Rs 34,999. iQOO’s new phone will compete with the Poco F5 5G and upcoming OnePlus Nord 3 5G.

iQOO Neo 7 Pro 5G India price, availability

The iQOO Neo 7 Pro with 8GB of RAM and 128GB storage is priced at Rs 34,999. A version with 12GB RAM and 256GB storage will set you back by Rs 37,999. General availability is pegged for July 15 on Amazon India.

iQOO Neo 7 Pro 5G specs, features and other details

The iQOO Neo 7 Pro has a 6.78-inch 1.5K AMOLED display with a 144Hz refresh rate and hole-punch cutout at the centre. You get Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 processor under the hood. This is paired with up to 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM and 256GB of UFS3.1 storage. iQOO is especially touting the phone’s “Independent Gaming Chip” (IG Chip) that is said to take “gaming experience to new heights, delivering enhanced graphics and smooth gameplay.” Powering the package is a 5,000mAh battery. There is support for 120W fast charging with the bundled charger being claimed to top the phone up to 50 percent in 8 minutes.  

For photography, you get three cameras on the back: 50MP wide with OIS, 8MP ultra wide, and another 2MP macro. The front camera is 16MP.

Also Read: Jio launches Bharat platform; to build affordable Bharat phones in partnership with Karbonn, other brands

The iQOO Neo 7 Pro will come in two colours: Fearless Flame, with leather finish, and Dark Storm with an AG glass design.  

Stay tuned for our full hands-on and review of the iQOO Neo 7 Pro 5G.

First published on: 04-07-2023 at 14:17 IST

