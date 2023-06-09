scorecardresearch
Follow Us
  • MORE MARKET STATS
Must Read
Pause slide

iQOO Neo 7 Pro 5G India launch on July 4: Everything we know so far

The iQOO Neo 7 Pro will reportedly be a rebranded iQOO Neo 7 Racing edition from China.

Written by FE Tech Desk
iQOO Neo 7 Pro India launch
iQOO Neo 7 Pro will reportedly be a rebranded iQOO Neo 7 Racing edition.

iQOO Neo 7 Pro India launch is set for July 4, the Vivo spin-off iQOO announced today. The iQOO Neo 7, as the name suggests, will be a “pro” version of the recently launched iQOO Neo 7. Rumour mill has it that the iQOO Neo 7 Pro will be a rebranded iQOO Neo 7 Racing edition from China. The iQOO Neo 7 in fact was a rebranded iQOO Neo 7 SE, so there’s a high probability we may see something similar with the iQOO Neo 7 Pro as well.

Also Read | iQOO Neo 7 launched in India; brings Dimensity 8200 chip, 120W fast charging for under Rs 30,000: Details

iQOO has been teasing the phone in question, in all-new orange colourway. Presumably, it will be the hero colour of the iQOO Neo 7 Pro. Hardware details are scarce at the time of writing but going by the history of these phones, gaming should be a big focus area. The iQOO Neo 7 Racing edition is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1, for reference. Another big highlight being teased ahead of launch is the iQOO Neo 7 Pro’s centred hole punch cut-out display.

Also Read

If the iQOO Neo 7 Pro actually turns out to be similar to the iQOO Neo 7 Racing edition, we can expect it to come with a 6.78-inch 1.5K AMOLED display with a 144Hz refresh time, up to 16GB of LPDDR5 RAM and 256GB of UFS3.1 storage. For photography, we can expect a trio of sensors on the back with a 50MP main (with OIS) paired to two 2MP shooters, one for macros and another for depth. On the front, you’ll get a 16MP selfie camera. Battery capacity will be 5,000mAh and charging speed will go up to 120W.

Also Read | iQOO Neo 8 Pro, Neo 8 launched in China; iQOO Neo 7 Pro India launch teased

The iQOO Neo 7 was recently launched in India with a 4nm MediaTek Dimensity 8200 processor and 120W fast charging at a starting price of Rs 29,999.

Get live Share Market updates and latest India News and business news on Financial Express. Download Financial Express App for latest business news.

First published on: 09-06-2023 at 16:42 IST

Stock Market Stats

Market Stats
Top Gainers
Top Losers
Indices Performance
Gold Rate
Silver Rate
Petrol Rate
Diesel Rate

Stock Market