iQOO Neo 7 Pro 5G India launch on July 4: Everything we know so far

iQOO Neo 7 Pro India launch is set for July 4, the Vivo spin-off iQOO announced today. The iQOO Neo 7, as the name suggests, will be a “pro” version of the recently launched iQOO Neo 7. Rumour mill has it that the iQOO Neo 7 Pro will be a rebranded iQOO Neo 7 Racing edition from China. The iQOO Neo 7 in fact was a rebranded iQOO Neo 7 SE, so there’s a high probability we may see something similar with the iQOO Neo 7 Pro as well.

iQOO has been teasing the phone in question, in all-new orange colourway. Presumably, it will be the hero colour of the iQOO Neo 7 Pro. Hardware details are scarce at the time of writing but going by the history of these phones, gaming should be a big focus area. The iQOO Neo 7 Racing edition is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1, for reference. Another big highlight being teased ahead of launch is the iQOO Neo 7 Pro’s centred hole punch cut-out display.

If the iQOO Neo 7 Pro actually turns out to be similar to the iQOO Neo 7 Racing edition, we can expect it to come with a 6.78-inch 1.5K AMOLED display with a 144Hz refresh time, up to 16GB of LPDDR5 RAM and 256GB of UFS3.1 storage. For photography, we can expect a trio of sensors on the back with a 50MP main (with OIS) paired to two 2MP shooters, one for macros and another for depth. On the front, you’ll get a 16MP selfie camera. Battery capacity will be 5,000mAh and charging speed will go up to 120W.

The iQOO Neo 7 was recently launched in India with a 4nm MediaTek Dimensity 8200 processor and 120W fast charging at a starting price of Rs 29,999.