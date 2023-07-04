iQOO Neo 7 Pro 5G India debut today: Watch LIVE launch here [Video]

Vivo spin-off iQOO is all set to introduce its newest gaming smartphone in the Indian market. The all-new iQOO Neo 7 Pro 5G will make its India debut today. i.e. on July 4 at 12:00 PM in the afternoon. The iQOO Neo 7 Pro will be one of the most affordable phones in the market to come with Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 chip.

iQOO Neo 7 Pro 5G: Watch LIVE launch

The new iQOO Neo 7 Pro 5G will be launched today at 12:00 PM (IST) in the afternoon. One can watch the live stream of its launch event on iQOO India’s official YouTube channel by clicking on the above-embedded link. It will also be available on iQOO India’s Facebook and Instagram channels. The iQOO Neo 7 Pro 5G is expected to be priced under Rs 35,000, and will take on the likes of the Poco F5 5G and upcoming OnePlus Nord 3 5G.

Live: iQOO Neo 7 Pro 5G will have a 50MP main camera sensor with OIS.

iQOO Neo 7 Pro 5G confirmed specs, features

iQOO has confirmed that the iQOO Neo 7 Pro 5G will come with the Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 processor ahead of today’s launch. It will support 120W fast charging, too. The bundled charger will be able to top the phone up to 50 percent in 8 minutes, it is being claimed. iQOO is also touting the phone’s “Independent Gaming Chip” (IG Chip) that is said to take “gaming experience to new heights, delivering enhanced graphics and smooth gameplay.” This means that the iQOO Neo 7 Pro will have a “dual chip” design. Speaking of which, iQOO’s new phone is confirmed to come in two colours: Fearless Flame, with leather finish, and the Dark Storm with an AG glass design. Last but not the least, it will have a 50MP main camera sensor with OIS.

iQOO Neo 7 Pro 5G expected specs, features

Rumour has it that the iQOO Neo Pro will be based on the iQOO Neo 7 Racing edition from China. If that is the case, we can expect it to come with a 6.78-inch 1.5K AMOLED display with a 144Hz refresh rate, up to 16GB of LPDDR5 RAM and 256GB of UFS3.1 storage, and a 5,000mAh battery.

iQOO Neo 7 Pro expected price in India

The iQOO Neo 7 Pro price in India was accidentally revealed by Amazon India ahead of its Prime Day sale event. The listing (which has since been removed) suggested a starting price of Rs 33,999. Stay tuned for more updates.