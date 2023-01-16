iQOO Neo 7 5G to launch in India on February 16; here’s what to expect

iQOO is gearing for its second smartphone launch of the year. Hot on the heels of the iQOO 11 flagship, the Vivo spin-off will launch the iQOO Neo 7 in the country in February. More specifically on February 16, 2023. The phone is being billed as the most powerful smartphone, presumably in its segment. It will be sold on Amazon, iQOO has further confirmed.

The iQOO Neo 7 was launched in China last year but speculation is rife that the version coming to India would be closer to the recently unveiled iQOO Neo 7 SE. This could be the case as the iQOO Neo 6 was –also— a rebranded iQOO Neo 6 SE. But we’ll see.

The iQOO Neo 7 in China comes with a 6.78-inch AMOLED display with 1080p resolution and 120Hz refresh rate. Under the hood, you get a MediaTek Dimensity 9000 Plus chip. For photography, the phone has a triple camera setup on the rear with a 50MP main, 8MP ultrawide, and another 2MP macro. Running the show is a 5,000mAh battery with 120W fast charging.

The iQOO Neo 7 SE’s marquee feature is the underlying chip which is the MediaTek Dimensity 8200.

The iQOO Neo 6 sold in India, in contrast, comes with a 6.62-inch 1080p E4 AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. This houses a 16MP selfie camera. Under the hood, the Neo 6 has a Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 chip. This is paired with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage. Software is Android 12-based Funtouch OS 12.

The #iQOONeo7 is set to launch on Feb 16th only on @amazonIN. Don’t forget to save the date to be among the first to own it.#iQOO #MostPowerfulSmartphone #AmazonSpecials #ComingSoon pic.twitter.com/VPxAUkzmwj — iQOO India (@IqooInd) January 16, 2023

For photography, the phone has a triple rear camera setup with a 64MP OIS main, 8MP ultrawide, and another 2MP macro camera.

Rounding off the package is a 4,700mAh battery with 80W fast charging.