iQOO has officially launched the iQOO 15R in India as a high-performance mid-to-upper segment smartphone with flagship-grade hardware, promising exceptional battery life and gaming-focused features. Seems familiar? That’s the same formula the OnePlus 15R is built on. The iQOO 15R is offered as a more affordable alternative to the iQOO 15 flagship, offering a Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 processor and a massive 7,600mAh silicon anode battery.

iQOO 15R pricing, variants and offers

The iQOO 15R is priced aggressively in three configurations:

– 8GB RAM + 256GB storage: Rs 44,999

– 12GB RAM + 256GB storage: Rs 47,999

– 12GB RAM + 512GB storage: Rs 52,999

As part of the launch offers, you get an instant Rs 4,000 discount on HDFC and Axis Bank credit/debit/EMI transactions, bringing the effective starting price to Rs 40,999 for the base model. You also get a bundled iQOO/Vivo TWS worth Rs 1,899 for free.

Pre-orders are open now via Amazon, iQOO.com, and Vivo retail stores, with an early sale for pre-bookers starting March 2 at 10 am IST and a general open sale on March 3 at 12pm IST. The phone will be available across Amazon, the official iQOO India store, Vivo exclusive outlets, Reliance Digital, and other partnered retail channels.

iQOO 15R specs and features at a glance

The iQOO 15R features a 6.59-inch 1.5K AMOLED display with a 144Hz refresh rate, offering a 94.57% screen-to-body ratio, vibrant colours, and high peak brightness for outdoor usability. It is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 (3nm process) chipset, paired with LPDDR5X RAM and UFS 4.1 storage.

For gamers, the phone offers a dedicated Q2 chip, enhancing gaming performance, enabling stable frame rates, low latency, up to 144fps gameplay, and 1.5K game resolution support. The phone runs OriginOS 6 based on Android 16, with promises of four years of OS updates and six years of security patches. As part of the AI features, the iQOO 15R gets note rewriting, text summarisation, live captions, image editing, screen/call translation, and Google Gemini integration.

On the camera front, the iQOO 15R sports a dual rear setup headlined by a 50MP Sony LYT-700V main sensor with optical image stabilisation (OIS) and an 8MP ultra-wide lens. The front houses a 32MP selfie camera. It supports 4K video recording at 60fps with stabilisation. The standout battery is a 7,600mAh unit with 100W fast charging, promising 1% to 50% in 33 minutes and a full charge in about 63 minutes.

As far as the design is concerned, the phone boasts a slim 7.9mm metal unibody profile and comes with IP68 + IP69 ratings for dust and water resistance. It is available in Dark Knight and Triumph Silver colour options.

iQOO 15R vs OnePlus 15R: Which one seems better on paper?

The iQOO 15R and OnePlus 15R are direct rivals in India’s sub-Rs 55,000 premium mid-range segment, both powered by the flagship Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 processor, delivering near-identical raw performance for multitasking, gaming, and AI features. However, the iQOO 15R edges ahead in battery endurance with its larger 7,600mAh silicon anode cell (vs. OnePlus’s 7,400mAh) and faster 100W charging (full charge in ~63 minutes compared to OnePlus’s 80W wired support).

The OnePlus 15R starts at Rs 47,999.

The iQOO also includes a dedicated SuperComputing Chip Q2 for enhanced gaming optimisations like 144fps frame interpolation and superior cooling, making it slightly more appealing for hardcore gamers.

On the other hand, the OnePlus 15R offers a larger 6.83-inch 165Hz AMOLED display (vs. iQOO’s 6.59-inch 144Hz panel), potentially smoother visuals in supported games and media, along with a more polished OxygenOS 16 experience (based on Android 16) and better video recording capabilities (up to 4K 120fps rear vs. iQOO’s 4K 60fps). Camera-wise, both feature a 50MP main sensor on the back, and neither of these are camera-centric device.

Pricing gives iQOO a clear advantage too. The base 8GB+256GB variant starts at Rs 44,999 (effective Rs 40,999 with bank offers), undercutting OnePlus’s Rs 47,999 starting price for the equivalent 12GB+256GB model (effective Rs 44,999 with discounts). Both promise long software support (4+ years OS updates), high IP ratings (IP68/IP69), and similar premium builds.