iQOO 11 India launch, Samsung Unpacked 2023 date reveal and more | FE Tech Bytes top news headlines of the week

From Samsung confirming its Unpacked event’s date to iQOO launching India’s first smartphone with the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset, it was a busy week with announcements, launches, speculations and more pouring in from the tech world.

While Motorola launched the Moto Edge 30 Fusion in the Pantone colour of 2023 – Viva Magenta, iQOO took the wraps off from iQOO 11 5G- India’s first phone to come with Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset. Samsung also confirmed the Unpacked 2023 date wherein the company is expected to launch the new Galaxy S23 series.

Here’s a quick roundup of all the top tech news that made headlines this week:

Samsung Galaxy Unpacked event date officially revealed: Samsung revealed the date of Galaxy Unpacked event through an invitation shared on Samsung’s website. The company will host in-person event on February 1 wherein it is expected to unveil the Galaxy S23 series phones along with a new smartwatch and TWS earbuds.

WhatsApp kept message reportedly in works: WhatsApp is said to be working on kept message feature that will let anybody save a disappearing chat temporarily. It is said that these messages will have its own visual indicator to distinguish it from other chats.

Motorola Edge 30 Fusion Viva Magenta colour option goes on sale in India: Motorola Edge 30 Fusion Viva colour option went on sale this week. The phone has been created in partnership with Pantone with Viva colour being the Pantone’s colour of the year. The phone is priced at Rs 39,999 and can be bought from Flipkart and other leading stores.

Realme 10 launched at Rs 13,999: Realme launched the Realme 10 smartphone in India at a starting price of Rs 13,999 for 4GB model. The top most model comes with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage and sells at Rs 16,999.

Jio 5G data voucher launched: Reliance Jio announced its first 5G upgrade plan at Rs 61. It is an upgrade plan that should be paired with select plans to avail 6GB of 5G data post. It has the same validity as your active recharge plan and is applicable on plans Rs 119, Rs 149, Rs 179, Rs 199 and Rs 209.

iQOO 11 5G with Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 launched: iQOO 11 5G comes with high-end specs including Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor and 120W fast charging. is also the first smartphone in the country to ship with LPDDR5X RAM and UFS4.0 storage, the fastest memory configurations available on mobile at the time of writing. iQOO has launched the iQOO 11 5G in two configurations – an 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage costs Rs 59,999 while the top-of-the-line 16GB/256GB of storage comes at Rs 64,999.

Twitter makes For you feed as default: Twitter has changed the way how feed appears when you open the app. It has removed the star icon that appeared at the top right corner of the app and was used to switch between two feeds. Instead there are two tabs now- ‘For You’ and ‘Following’. Users will see the AI-driven For You feed the first thing when they open the app. Another Twitter-related major news is that the company is considering selling user names to boost revenue.

Twitter employees walked out of office: Twitter failed to pay the rent of its Singapore office due to which the employees working in the building were forced out of the office by the landlord.

ChatGPT paid version announced: OpenAI, the maker of ChatGPT, announced that it will soon charging users for using the chatbot. The paid version of ChatGPT will have benefits like no blackout windows and faster responses with no throttling. The premium version will also deliver as many messages as you want which will be 2X the daily regular limit.

Bill Gates reveals the name of his go-to smartphone: Microsoft co-founder and former CEO Bill Gates, during an Ask Me Anything session on Reddit, said that uses Samsung’s Galaxy Z Fold 4 as his daily phone. Gates seems particularly impressed with the Fold 4’s “screen size” which -in his own words- allows him the freedom to not use “a tablet but just the phone and my portable PC.”

Intel launched world’s first desktop processor to breach 6.0 GHz frequency: Intel announced new Core i9-13900KS desktop processor. It delivers up to 6.0GHz max turbo frequency out of the box making it the first processor in the PC industry to cross that threshold without overclocking.