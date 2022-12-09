iQOO 11 India launch confirmed, Snapdragon 8 Gen 2-powered phone coming to India on January 10

iQOO 11 India launch has been confirmed. iQOO has taken to its official connect community forum to announce that the iQOO 11 will be launched in India on January 10, 2023. The announcement comes only hours after the phone’s China launch.

It appears that only the iQOO 11 will be launched in the country on January 10. iQOO makes no mention of the iQOO 11 Pro in its community post. To be clear, the iQOO 11 and iQOO 11 Pro are virtually the same devices, with the only differences coming by way of cameras and battery capacity/charging speed. iQOO 11 Pro also gets you a curved screen while in the iQOO 11, the display is relatively commonplace 2.5D.

Regardless of the model, you get a 6.78-inch 1440p E6 AMOLED display with 144Hz refresh rate and HDR 10+ playback support. Under the hood, there is the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor paired with up to 16GB of RAM and up to 512GB of UFS4.0 storage.

The iQOO 11 in particular comes with a 5,000mAh battery and supports 120W fast wired charging (iQOO 11 Pro has a 4,700mAh battery and supports 200W wired and 50W wireless charging). For photography, it has a 50MP main (Samsung GN5), 13MP portrait, and 8MP ultrawide (fixed focus so no macro) camera. That’s 50MP main (Sony IMX866), 50MP ultrawide, and 13MP portrait in the iQOO 11 Pro. On the front, there’s a 16MP selfie shooter.

iQOO 11 sale in India will start from January 13, iQOO has further confirmed. Stay tuned for more.

