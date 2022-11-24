iQOO 11 first look out ahead of December 2 launch; to come with Snapdragon 8 Gen 2, Vivo V2 chip

iQOO 11 will be launched in multiple markets on December 2, Vivo spin-off iQOO has confirmed. The phone in question, a potential follow-up to the iQOO 10, will launch first in China and Malaysia and should arrive in other markets like India, soon after. iQOO has naturally started hyping the phone revealing the design and some core specs leading into D-day.

For starters, the iQOO 11 is confirmed to get a “Legend” edition model like its predecessors. This is where iQOO’s partnership with BMW M Motorsport comes into play, something that will be highlighted through a special paint job marking BMW M’s iconic tri-colour racing stripes logo on the back of the iQOO 11. You should be able to get it in other colours, too, the most obvious being black but iQOO hasn’t confirmed this yet.

It appears that iQOO is going back to using faux-leather backs which is kind of nice actually. The promo images also confirm the iQOO 11 will feature Vivo’s new V2 ISP chip assigned for enhancing low-light photography. Speaking of which, the renders also confirm that the phone will come with three cameras on the back though their specification remains a mystery for now.

iQOO has previously confirmed that the iQOO 11 will be powered by Qualcomm’s brand-new Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor. Vivo has beaten iQOO to the punch here launching the Vivo X90 Pro Plus recently with the same chipset but regardless, the iQOO 11 will belong to the first wave of devices to come equipped with Qualcomm’s latest and greatest making it as exciting if not more.

Since iQOO is known to share some hardware aspects with other Vivo flagships – the V2 chip is a good example in this case— it would be interesting to see how the iQOO 11 shapes up with regards to that. Anyhow, these phones have come to build a reputation for themselves in performance. They are especially cut out for high-end gaming. something similar would be expected from the iQOO 11 as well. Stay tuned for more.

