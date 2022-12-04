iQOO 11 5G to launch on December 8: Expected specs, features and everything else we know so far

iQOO 11 5G’s launch event has been rescheduled to December 8. The launch was initially supposed to happen on December 2 but it was postponed in the wake of former president of People’s Republic of China, Jiang Zemin’s demise. The December 8 launch applies to the Indonesian market but it is expected that China would also see a similar event on same day. iQOO is also expected to launch the iQOO Neo 7 SE alongside the iQOO 11.

An Instagram post was shared by iQOO on their account which had details of the launch and it mentioned that the time will be 2:30 pm IST in Indonesia. Another Instagram post from their handle revealed that the smartphone will have a themed edition of BMW Motorsport.

It was also mentioned by the company that the smartphone will have Qualcomm’s recent Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor paired with LPDDR5x RAM and UFS 4.0 storage. The phone is expected to come with 8GB and 12GB RAM variants with 256GB and 512GB storage.

The phone may have an E6 AMOLED display with 2K resolution, and a 144Hz refresh rate. Rumours also say that it will have a triple rear setup with 50 megapixel primary camera and 13 megapixel telephoto unit. It may also have a 16 megapixel selfie camera. Another specification being speculated is 5,000mAh battery with 120W fast charging support.

Leaks said that the iQOO Neo 7 SE will have an AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, and upto 12GB RAM. The phone is confirmed to come with MediaTek’s Dimensity 8200 chip.

