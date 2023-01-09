iQOO 11 5G India launch on January 10: Everything we know so far about the OnePlus 11 competitor

Vivo spin-off iQOO will launch the iQOO 11 5G premium flagship phone in India on Tuesday, January 10, 2023. The launch event will be streamed online and available for view from 12pm. The phone is already a go in China and basis of everything that iQOO has teased leading into launch, it is all but certain that the iQOO 11 coming to India will have very similar hardware (and design scheme). iQOO is giving the iQOO 11 Pro 5G a miss at this point.
The iQOO 11 5G is set to become the first smartphone to launch in India with Qualcomm’s brand-new Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor. It will also be the first smartphone in the country to ship with LPDDR5X RAM and UFS4.0 storage, the fastest memory configurations on mobile at the time of writing. To give you some context, this phone is clearly set to compete with the OnePlus 11, that’s set to launch in India a bit later on February 7, 2023. The Samsung Galaxy S23 series should be next in line. Vivo is also set to launch the X90 series in India sooner rather than later. The iQOO 11 will compete with that too eventually. Simply put, this is a top-shelf phone with some powerful specs in every sense of the word.
Here’s everything we know about the iQOO 11 5G ahead of its India’s launch on January 10:
- Display: The iQOO 11 5G has a 6.78-inch 1440p E6 AMOLED display with LTPO 4.0 technology. The panel can refresh at up to 144 times per second. There is support for HDR 10+ playback and in-screen fingerprint reader for biometrics.
- Processor: Under the hood, the iQOO 11 has a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor.
- RAM, Storage: The iQOO 11 comes with up to 16GB of RAM and up to 512GB of storage. This is non-expandable.
- Software: The iQOO 11 in China runs OriginOS 3 based on Android 13. The model coming to India should launch with FuntouchOS equivalent.
- Rear camera setup: The iQOO 11 comes with a 50MP main (Samsung GN5), 13MP portrait, and 8MP ultrawide (fixed focus so no macro).
- Front camera: On the front, it has a 16MP selfie shooter.
- Battery, Charging: The iQOO 11 has a 5,000mAh battery with 120W fast wired charging.
- Expected pricing: iQOO 11 price in China starts at CNY 3,799 (roughly 45,000) for 8GB/128GB. You can get it with 8GB/256GB, 12GB/256GB and 16GB/512GB for CNY 4,099 (roughly Rs 48,500), CNY 4,399 (roughly Rs 52,000) and CNY 4,999 (roughly Rs 59,000), respectively. We’re expecting the iQOO 11 to be priced on similar lines, which is to say between Rs 50,000-Rs 60,000.