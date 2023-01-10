iQOO 11 5G flagship phone with Snapdragon 8 Gen 2, 120W fast charging launched in India: Price, specs, and more

iQOO 11 5G was officially launched in India today. With a starting price of Rs 59,999, the iQOO 11 is essentially a top-shelf flagship with high-end specs including Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor and 120W fast charging. The phone doesn’t skimp on display and camera credentials as well. You get a 144Hz LTPO AMOLED screen and 50MP OIS triple rear cameras in this phone both supercharged with parent firm Vivo’s custom V2 chip.
The real kicker though is the latest and greatest Qualcomm chip. iQOO 11 5G is the first smartphone to launch in India with the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor. It is also the first smartphone in the country to ship with LPDDR5X RAM and UFS4.0 storage, the fastest memory configurations available on mobile at the time of writing.
This phone is set to compete with the OnePlus 11, that’s set to launch in India a bit later on February 7, 2023. The Samsung Galaxy S23 series should be next in line. Vivo is also set to launch the X90 series in India sooner rather than later. The iQOO 11 will compete with that too eventually.
iQOO 11 5G price in India, availability
iQOO has launched the iQOO 11 5G in two configurations. A version with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage will be available for Rs 59,999 while the top-of-the-line 16GB/256GB of storage will set buyers back by Rs 64,999.
Promotional offers include a Rs 5,000 discount for HDFC and ICICI Bank customers and an exchange bonus of Rs 3,000 (extra Rs 1,000 bonus for iQOO and Vivo users). No-cost EMI for up to 6 months will also be available.
iQOO 11 5G sale in India will start from January 12, 2023 (12PM) on Amazon.
iQOO 11 5G specs, features
The iQOO 11 5G has a 6.78-inch 1440p E6 AMOLED display with LTPO 4.0 technology. The panel can refresh at up to 144 times per second. There is support for HDR 10+ playback and in-screen fingerprint reader for biometrics.
Under the hood, you get a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor with up to 16GB of LPDDR5X RAM and up to 256GB of UFS4.0 storage. This is not expandable. The iQOO 11 runs Android 13-based Funtouch OS 13 and is guaranteed to get 3 years of major OS and 4 years of security updates. Powering the phone is a 5,000mAh battery life with 120W fast wired charging.
iQOO 11 has a triple camera setup on the back which is a combination of a 50MP main (Samsung GN5 sensor) with optical image stabilisation, 8MP ultrawide, and another 13MP 2X portrait shooter. On the front, it has a 16MP camera.
The phone is made of glass and metal and comes in two colours: Legend and Alpha.