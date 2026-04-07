The banned Mahadev Betting App has reportedly returned under a slightly altered name, “Mahaadev,” and resumed operations. Interestingly, this new betting platform has resurfaced coincidentally just when the Indian Premier League (IPL) has started. The betting app was in the midst of a major controversy after its investors were found to have links with former Chattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel.

The Mahadev Betting App found its problems increasing after the government of India introduced the Promotion and Regulation of Online Gaming Act 2025. After this legislation all kinds of betting apps were banned, and there was a crackdown on online betting platforms and websites.

According to a report by the Times of India, not only IPL, the new Mahaadev betting platform allows users to place bets on the upcoming assembly elections in Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Assam, Puducherry, and West Bengal. Along with cricket, there were a lot of other sports events to bet on, which included football, tennis, baseball, basketball, volleyball, ice hockey, rugby, horse racing, greyhound racing, and even cockfighting.

People betting on the West Bengal election?

For the West Bengal elections, bets are placed on seat projections for alliances led by the BJP and the TMC. In Assam, wagering options include both the NDA bloc and the Asom Sonmilito Morcha alliance. Similar markets exist for Kerala and Tamil Nadu and Puducherry. These bets include both seat-range predictions and “odd/even” outcomes on total seats, with standardized odds and limits typically set between Rs 100 and Rs 10,000.

Investigations into the Mahadev betting network have previously revealed a large and complex system involving multiple apps, agents, and financial channels.

Instead of a single app, it functions as a network of interconnected platforms, often managed through local operators and international links. This structure allows it to quickly relaunch under different names and continue operations even after bans or crackdowns.

Why is it difficult to monitor this app?

The registration process of this new Mahaadev platform is designed to be simple and discreet. Users are prompted to obtain an ID through a “Get Your ID Now” option, which redirects them to WhatsApp with a pre-filled message. Operators then share demo links, sample login credentials, and a UPI QR code to collect a registration fee of Rs 300.

Once payment is made and a screenshot of the payment is shared through WhatsApp, a user ID and temporary password are issued, along with instructional videos explaining deposit and withdrawal procedures, suggesting a structured onboarding mechanism.