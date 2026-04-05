Croma one of India’s largest electronics retailers has announced the return of its Everything Apple sale. The sale will run from April 3 to April 19, featuring offers across Apple products, including iPhones, MacBooks, iPads, Apple Watches and AirPods. Among the highlights, the iPhone 17 (256GB), which has a listed price of Rs 82,900, is available at a starting price of Rs 44,768 under specific conditions.

Here is everything you need to know about this deal:

The iPhone 17 (256GB), which has a listed price of Rs 82,900, is available at a starting price of Rs 44,768. These include exchange discounts of up to Rs 23,500, an additional exchange bonus of up to Rs 8,000, coupon discounts, and Tata Neu Coins benefits. Alternatively, you can get a Rs 4,000 discount on HDFC Bank credit card EMI transactions.

iPhone 17 Display

The device is equipped with a 6.3-inch Super Retina XDR OLED display with HDR 10 support. Additionally, the iPhone comes with 3000 nits of peak brightness in outdoor conditions. Add to it the 120 Hz refresh rate and oleophobic coating that prevents fingerprint smudges. The compact size of the smartphone looks appealing; however, it’s very subjective due to some people preferring bigger displays.

iPhone 17 Processor

iPhone 17 is powered by the A19 Bionic chipset, which is a processor based on TSMC’s 3nm fabrication process. The processor has 6 cores, which breaks down into 2 performance cores and 4 efficiency cores. The smartphone comes with an 8 GB RAM option and 256 GB and 512 GB storage options.

iPhone 17 Cameras

The camera module in the iPhone 17series is a two-sensor one. The smartphone has two cameras, a 48MP primary sensor along with a 48MP ultrawide sensor. The ultrawide sensor can provide 8x optical zoom. The front camera is an 18MP one.

Should you buy the iPhone 17?

With the iPhone 18 series expected to arrive in September 2026, buying the iPhone 17 right now means getting the flagship device at a discounted price. Thus, it makes complete sense to buy this smartphone. However, if you are not in a rush, waiting for the iPhone likely brings the price even down, helping you grab the phone at an even better value.