iPhone SE 4 with OLED screen, Apple 5G modem in the works: Report

Great news for iPhone SE lovers! While earlier reports had suggested that Apple discontinued the iPhone SE series, recent updates indicate that the tech giant is working on a new, fourth-generation model. According to reliable Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, the upcoming iPhone SE will be similar to the iPhone 14 with a 6.1-inch display and sleeker bezels on all sides. The phone is said to come with an OLED display instead of LCD display. The panel may be developed by BOE.

Kuo in a series of tweets writes that the new iPhone SE will be equipped with Apple’s 5G baseband chip produced by a 4nm process (similar to 5nm) and will only support Sub-6GHz as the current plan. The currents iPhone SE supports 5G but Qualcomm’s custom Snapdragon X57 chip. If Kuo’s claims are to be believed then Qualcomm could see a decline in Apple orders in the future.

Further, Kuo believes that if the mass production of the SE 4 happens in the first half of 2024, it is possible that Apple may consider phasing out Qualcomm’s baseband chips from their iPads and Apple Watches as well, since these devices have lower technical needs.

“This move will benefit Apple’s hardware gross margin, while Qualcomm’s Apple business will decline significantly in the next 2-3 years,” he says.

Apple announced the current iPhone SE last year in March. The iPhone SE 2022 sports a 4.7-inches IPS LCD display with 625 nits of brightness. The phone has glass on front and rear panel while the frame is built out of Aluminium. The phone is powered by A15 Bionic chipset and houses 4GB RAM.

There was a report from Kuo earlier this year which said that Apple had killed the SE lineup. He said that Apple had instructed its supply chain partners that iPhone SE was cancelled contrary to previous speculations which said the production was delayed.

There is currently no official announcement regarding the potential release of a new iPhone SE model. However, these rumors and speculations offer a glimmer of hope for fans of the SE lineup who appreciate its smaller size and more affordable price point.