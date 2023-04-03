iPhone SE 4 launch tipped, to be cheaper than iPhone 15: Everything we know so far

The upcoming iPhone 15 is likely to see a price increase due to various hardware upgrades, according to tech analyst Jeff Pu. The exact price point is yet to be revealed, but it is expected to be significantly higher than the current iPhone 14 models.

On the other hand, the rumored iPhone SE 4 is expected to be more affordable than its siblings in the series. According to a report from Mashable, iPhone SE 4 is expected to be cheaper than the premium models of iPhone 15 just like how it has been priced in its previous series. Also, the phone is expected to compete with Google Pixel 7a.

iPhone SE 4 is rumoured to come with a larger display and design similar to iPhone 14. The phone may come with an all-display design ditching the home button design for a Face ID authentication. Famous leaker Jon Pressor has suggested that iPhone SE4 could sport a XR-like design with rounded edges but analyst Ming-Chi Kuo has predicted that it could resemble iPhone 14 in design.

Rumours have it that Apple is looking at a display size between 5.7 to 6.1-inches for upcoming iPhone SE 4. The phone is expected to use OLED technology and sport a notched display which we’ve seen in iPhones since 2017 iPhone XR. A notch may help Apple place the Face ID authenticator in the phone but it remains unclear if the phone will support the technology considering its pricing.

Some reports also have it that Apple could incorporate a Touch ID technology into the next-gen iPhone SE. This could help the technology giant keep the cost of the phone low and also help the phone stand out from the series. Apple iPhone SE 4 could be powered by A16 chip.

Apple has always maintained a balance between high-end and budget-friendly devices in its product lineup. The iPhone 15 is expected to cater to those who seek cutting-edge technology and advanced features, while the iPhone SE 4 will cater to the budget-conscious buyers who do not want to compromise on quality.

It is worth noting that Apple has not officially confirmed any details about these devices, and everything remains speculation at this point.