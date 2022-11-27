iPhone makes miraculous return in full working condition after being stranded at sea for over a year

A UK-based paddleboarder lost her iPhone in the sea over a year ago and recently found it back in working condition when she was rowing in the waters. On 4 August 2021, 39-year-old Clare Atfield from UK’s Hampshire, a paddleboarder by profession, accidently fell off the board and dropped her iPhone 8+ which she always carried around her neck, The Sun UK reported.

It was found ashore by Bradley Cotton, a phone shop worker and a dog walker, when he found it on November 7 2022 in a waterproof bag. The report states that “The case contained a medical card which had Clare’s mother’s details on so the dog walker was able to track down Clare and return her handset.” These documents helped Cotton reach the owner of the lost and found smartphone.

“I started paddleboarding in April 2021 and always kept my phone around my neck. I had been paddleboarding quite far out to sea but I fell off my board. I got back on and kept going — but then realised I had lost my phone. It was quite far out to sea but it was inside one of those phone protection cases so it must have sunk and just stayed there.” Atfield said in an interview.

“I can’t believe it still works, “I’m stunned more damage wasn’t caused to it, especially how rough the sea can get down there”, she added. She never expected to find it back and see it still usable after more than 450 days as the back panel of the mobile was already a bit damaged and she anticipated water getting into it.

This indeed proved Apple product’s durability and added a good mark in its authentication. Although the iPhone 8 has an IP68 rating, even the Apple engineers couldn’t have believed just like the mobile owner that a mobile sunk under waters for such a long period of time can be intact in its functions.

