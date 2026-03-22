India’s cybersecurity agency, Indian Computer Emergency Response Team (ICERT), has issued a serious warning for users of Apple devices like iPhones, iPads, and Macs. The agency says that some older software versions have major security problems that could make devices easy targets for hackers.

The warning applies to both regular users and businesses, especially those who use these devices for work, payments, or storing personal data.

Why is this issue serious?

CERT-In has called these flaws “critical,” which means they are very dangerous. Hackers can use these weaknesses to break into devices from a distance. They may be able to steal data, control the device, or run harmful programs without the user knowing.

One of the main problems is linked to WebKit, which powers the Safari browser. If this part is attacked, it can affect how the device works and expose sensitive information.

Which devices are affected?

The problem mostly affects devices that are not updated to the latest software. This includes older versions of iOS, iPadOS, and macOS. Users who have not installed recent updates are at higher risk.

Devices running the latest versions are safer because Apple has already fixed these issues in newer updates.

What should you do?

CERT-In has advised users to update their devices immediately. Installing the latest updates will fix these security problems and protect your data.

To check for updates, go to your device settings and look for the software update option. It is also a good idea to turn on automatic updates so your device stays protected.

Experts also suggest avoiding unknown links and only downloading apps from trusted sources. Regular updates are important not just for new features, but for keeping your device safe.

Apple has released a new type of security update for iPhones, iPads, and Macs. Designed to run in the background, this update addresses critical issues without requiring a full software upgrade. This marks the first time Apple has implemented such a system, offering a faster and more discreet way to manage security vulnerabilities.

The updates will be delivered as iOS 26.3.1 (a), iPadOS 26.3.1 (a), and macOS 26.3.1 (a). Owners of the MacBook Neo will receive a separate macOS 26.3.2 (a), since the device ships with the slightly newer macOS Tahoe 26 build.

What the update addresses

The primary fix targets a WebKit vulnerability, the engine powering the Safari browser. This flaw could allow a malicious website to access data from another open website, posing a privacy risk for users.