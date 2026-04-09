Apple’s foldable smartphone has been dominating conversations, but now a new development from Apple is drawing attention. Reports suggest that the company is preparing to launch its first foldable iPhone, possibly alongside the iPhone 18 Pro series later this year. The move marks Apple’s entry into a segment already explored by competitors like Samsung.

According to tipster Instant Digital on Weibo, Apple has begun trial production for the iPhone Fold. Leaks indicate that the production is being done at Taiwanese manufacturing giant Foxconn’s facility. Foxconn is known to manufacture iPhones and even has facilities in India. The foldable iPhone is expected to be part of the company’s broader strategy to refresh its flagship lineup with new designs and premium features.

What is the iPhone Fold?

The foldable iPhone, often referred to as the “iPhone Fold,” is expected to feature a book-style design that opens into a larger display. Reports suggest it could include a main inner screen of around 7.8 inches and a smaller outer display for regular use.

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The device may run on Apple’s next-generation bionic chipset and include software features designed to take advantage of the larger screen. This could include multitasking capabilities similar to an iPad, allowing users to run multiple apps at once.

What is Apple trying to do?

With this device, Apple is aiming to expand its iPhone lineup and compete in the growing foldable smartphone market. The company is reportedly focusing on improving areas where foldable phones have faced criticism, such as screen durability and visible creases.

This launch is also part of a larger plan to redesign the iPhone over the next few years. By introducing a foldable model, Apple is looking to offer a more versatile device that could combine the functionality of a smartphone and a tablet.

Launch timeline and expected price

While details regarding the pricing for the iPhone Fold are limited, the device may come with a premium price tag. As per reports, the foldable iPhone may cost around $2,400 (roughly Rs 2,22,000) in the US. To give you some context, the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 costs Rs 1,74,999 in India.

Overall, Apple’s foldable iPhone represents a significant shift in its product strategy, as the company looks to introduce a new form factor and stay competitive in an evolving smartphone market.