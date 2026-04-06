Apple is still months away from even admitting it’s working on a new iPhone Fold. However, the rumor mill has started to churn out more leaks about it. Recent leaks suggest that Apple is preparing to enter the foldable phone market with a premium device that could cost close to Rs. 2 lakh, offering a fresh design and a new way to use the iPhone.

A trusted leaker, MajinBu, took to X (formerly Twitter) to share four design renders of the upcoming iPhone Fold, claiming that what was shown is the final design of the device. The renders point to a book-style foldable, which sets it apart from the two most common foldable formats on the market right now.

First look at Apple’s foldable iPhone

Leaked renders and reports give an early glimpse of what is being called the “iPhone Fold.” The device is expected to adopt a book-style foldable design, similar to existing foldables, allowing it to open into a larger tablet-like screen. This marks a major shift from Apple’s traditional smartphone design approach, which has remained largely consistent over the years.

The actual design of the iPhone Fold is more beautiful than the previous one, I believe this is also the final design of the future iPhone Fold. pic.twitter.com/yTw2ibLbm1 — Majin (@MajinBuofficia) April 5, 2026

The design is said to focus on creating a seamless folding experience, with efforts to reduce the visible crease that is common in current foldable devices. Reports suggest Apple may use advanced materials and a redesigned hinge to improve durability and usability.

iPhone Fold display, design, and other specifications

The foldable iPhone is expected to feature a large inner display of around 7.8 inches, along with a smaller outer screen for regular use. This dual-display setup could allow users to switch between a compact phone and a larger screen for multitasking, content viewing, or productivity.

In terms of hardware, leaks point to 12GB RAM and storage options going up to 1TB. The device may also include multiple cameras, with dual sensors on the rear and separate cameras for both inner and outer displays.

iPhone Fold software and user experience

One of the key changes could come from software. The foldable iPhone is expected to run a modified version of iOS designed to support multitasking, including split-screen apps and an interface similar to an iPad.

This could position the device as a hybrid between a smartphone and a tablet, offering more flexibility in how users interact with apps and content.

What is the expected price and launch timeline?

The biggest talking point remains the price. Back in March 2025, industry analyst Ming-Chi Kuo laid out his predictions for the device. He suggested the foldable iPhone could start at around $2,000, which roughly translates to Rs. 2 lakh in India, making it one of the most expensive iPhones ever.

The device is expected to launch around 2026, possibly alongside the next-generation iPhone lineup. While details are still based on leaks, the iPhone Fold signals Apple’s entry into a segment already explored by competitors, but with its own approach to design and usability.