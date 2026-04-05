Apple is finally entering the foldable phone market with its first iPhone Fold, one of the most anticipated smartphones of 2026. Fans have been waiting for years, and leaks suggest the phone could be announced alongside the iPhone 18 series in September. However, reports indicate that it might reach customers later in the year, so you may not be able to buy it immediately after the event.

Shipping might be delayed

Bloomberg journalist Mark Gurman says Apple will likely reveal the iPhone Fold in September, but it may ship after the iPhone 18 Pro and Pro Max. Foldable phones are harder to make than regular smartphones, and Apple doesn’t want to rush. Manufacturing challenges, especially with the folding screen, could push the release to late 2026, even if the announcement happens in September.

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What will iPhone fold offer?

The iPhone Fold will be very different from Apple’s usual phones. It is expected to fold like a book, with a large inner screen and a smaller outer screen for one-hand use. Leaks also suggest a crease-free main display and Touch ID in the power button, since Face ID may not work on a folding screen. The new design means users can enjoy a bigger display without carrying a tablet-sized device.

Why is Apple delaying shipping?

Apple is known for testing new products carefully before they go on sale. Experts say the delayed shipping is likely on purpose, to make sure the iPhone Fold works well and doesn’t have problems. Foldable phones are new and tricky, so taking extra time helps Apple avoid mistakes that could affect customers.

What does this mean for buyers?

The iPhone Fold could be Apple’s biggest hardware change in years. If it ships in late 2026, it will be Apple’s first foldable phone, joining a market mostly led by Android devices. The foldable design gives users a hybrid phone-tablet experience, making it easier to watch videos, play games, or use apps on a larger screen.

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For Apple fans and smartphone users, the iPhone Fold is exciting. It promises a new way to use an iPhone, even if you might have to wait a little longer to get it.