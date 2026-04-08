Apple is reportedly working on a foldable iPhone, and though the company has not officially confirmed its development, we now have a good idea about what it might end up being. Despite the cloud of secrecy, multiple leaks and rumours have already revealed key details about the device. A recent leak suggests the dimensions of the iPhone Fold alongside the iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max. Here’s a complete roundup of what is known so far.

A user, Sonny Dickson, shared images on X (formerly Twitter) showing what appears to be dummy units of Apple’s foldable iPhone, placed next to the iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max. The devices are shown in a pink colourway, positioned side by side on a wooden surface, offering a clear comparison of their size.

The middle unit in the photo is the iPhone Fold in its closed book-style form, while the units on either side represent the iPhone 18 Pro and Pro Max. The dummy units highlight the foldable’s wider, more tablet-like aspect ratio when opened (expected to be close to iPad mini size) and a compact outer display when closed.

iPhone Fold: Display, design, and other specifications

The foldable iPhone is expected to feature a large inner display of around 7.8 inches, along with a smaller outer screen for regular use. This dual-display setup could allow users to switch between a compact phone and a larger screen for multitasking, content viewing, or productivity.

In terms of hardware, leaks point to 12GB RAM and storage options going up to 1TB. The device may also include multiple cameras, with dual 48MP sensors on the rear and separate cameras for both inner and outer displays.

iPhone Fold: iOS software and user experience

One of the key changes could come from software. The foldable iPhone is expected to run a modified version of iOS designed to support multitasking, including split-screen apps and an interface similar to an iPad.

This could position the device as a hybrid between a smartphone and a tablet, offering more flexibility in how users interact with apps and content.

What is the expected price and launch timeline?

The biggest talking point remains the price. Back in March 2025, industry analyst Ming-Chi Kuo laid out his predictions for the device. He suggested the foldable iPhone could start at around $2,000, which roughly translates to Rs 2 lakh in India, making it one of the most expensive iPhones ever.

The device is expected to launch around 2026, possibly alongside the next-generation iPhone lineup. While details are still based on leaks, the iPhone Fold signals Apple’s entry into a segment already explored by competitors, but with its own approach to design and usability.