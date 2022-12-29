iPhone Fold: Apple to launch its first foldable in 2025, report says

According to AppleInsider, Cupertino giant Apple’s foldable iPhone will be launched in 2025 and will be called “iPhone Fold”. It might have an OLED display and come with a range of new features. As of now, Samsung is dominating the market with its foldable mobiles namely Samsung has Galaxy Z Fold and Galaxy Z Flip. Motorola launched a few foldable phones too and Razr may be launched in 2023. Google Pixel might also launch a foldable smartphone soon.

Jon Prosser is a tipster who said that the design of Apple’s foldable smartphone will be very similar to Samsung Galaxy Z Flip. He also said that a foldable device with a clamshell design is being worked on and it was noticed in several leaks. As of now the durability is in focus for the upcoming model.

In a video he said, “This clamshell foldable iPhone will actually feature a foldable display. I am told it will feature a folding OLED display supplied by Samsung…I am told we will not get both versions of a foldable iPhone. Like Samsung has Galaxy Z Fold and Galaxy Z Flip. No. It will be just this (clamshell) or other (book-style folding), at least at first.”

A report back in November said that such Apple devices can be available from the next year onwards if everything goes as planned. A report by The Economic Daily said that Apple is still selecting the display material and OLED and microLED are the two options that are being considered. It will mostly be sourced from New Nikko and Hon Hai or Foxconn might be used for assembling.

Although the number of foldable smartphones are going to increase in the near future, the demand for the same does not seem to be much at this point. Yet a lot of companies like LG, Huawei, Google Pixel and Motorola are going to soon launch their versions of foldable smartphones.

