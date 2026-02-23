The iPhone Air is once again available with a notable discount on Vijay Sales, thus making it a good opportunity to grab the slimmest iPhone ever made. Vijay Sales is offering the Apple iPhone Air 256GB variant in Sky Blue at a significant 21% discount off its MRP, thus making it a steal deal for those looking to buy a premium iPhone.

The sleek flagship iPhone from the iPhone 17 generation is currently listed on Vijay Sales at a price Rs 94,990, down from an MRP of Rs 1,19,900, delivering an impressive Rs 24,910 savings (21% off, inclusive of all taxes). This limited-time deal makes the iPhone Air one of the most attractive options in the premium segment amid ongoing festive and post-launch promotions.

The 256GB storage configuration, which is the base variant, is prominently highlighted, with buyers able to choose from multiple internal storage options. The 512GB and 1TB variants are also available with notable discounts.

iPhone Air deal on Vijay Sales: How to get this deal

The iPhone Air was originally launched starting at Rs 1,19,900 for the base 256GB variant. However, Vijay Sales has slashed the price by a notable margin, offering it at a standard price of Rs 94,990. This alone makes the base variant a great deal for those wanting a premium iPhone without cross the Rs 1 lakh mark.

Similarly, the iPhone Air 512GB variant is listed at a price of Rs 1,12,499 against the MRP of Rs 1,39,900. The top-spec variant with 1TB storage will set you back by Rs 1,41,900.

To make the purchase even more accessible, Vijay Sales is providing a No Cost EMI option starting from Rs 15,164 per month for 6 months. Shoppers can also earn loyalty points — 712 points in this case — which can be redeemed for future purchases.

Additional bank-specific promotions reduce the price further, with the following deals:

– Flat Rs 4,000 instant discount (256GB variant) and Rs 5,000 discount (for 512GB and 1TB variants) on ICICI Bank credit/debit Cards (with No Cost EMI options).

– Flat Rs 4,000 instant discount on Axis Bank credit cards (No Cost EMI).

– Flat Rs 4,000 instant discount on HDFC Bank credit cards for 6 months and above tenures (No cost EMI).

Who should get this iPhone Air deal

The iPhone Air is a premium phone that prioritises a sleek and well-built design over an abundance of expensive features, unlike the Pro variants. Based on the A19 Pro chip, the iPhone Air offers a great OLED display experience with a smooth 120Hz ProMotion refresh rate feature, a 48MP single rear camera, and a CenterStage-equipped front camera. The sleek design is complemented by a robust Titanium frame that prevents any structural bend and flaw. Battery life may not be as great as the standard iPhone 17, but the Air still manages to offer an all-day battery life with a moderate use case scenario.