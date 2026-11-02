The iPhone Air was a breath of fresh air in the premium smartphone world. At a time when everyone is focused on stuffing the largest batteries and the most cameras, the Air was simply a slim phone. Despite being the thinnest, the Air did not suffer from the Bendgate controversy that plagues the iPhone 6 from a decade ago. However, that sleek silhouette came with noticeable compromises – a single rear camera, a scaled-down battery, and thermal limits that constrained top-tier performance.

Now, a host of supply-chain reports and industry leaks suggest Apple is preparing a second-generation model that directly addresses those pain points. The rumoured iPhone Air 2 aims to bridge the gap between design-forward minimalism and power-user functionality.

iPhone Air 2: Doubling down on cameras

The most significant physical change coming to the iPhone Air 2 is on the back. Industry analysts, including GF Securities’ Jeff Pu, point to a new dual-camera setup featuring a 48 MP main sensor alongside a second 48 MP Ultra Wide lens.

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Pu says that adding a second lens without thickening up the total device thickness has forced a cosmetic rethink. Early CAD renders and leaks indicate Apple may adopt a wider, horizontal pill-shaped bump reminiscent of Google’s recent Pixel camera visors, housing both sensors cleanly in a single module.

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Even thinner yet more power inside

Despite incorporating a secondary camera and a larger battery, leakers like Korean blogger “yeux1122” and Weibo’s “Digital Chat Station” report that Apple plans to trim the chassis down from 5.6 mm to a mere 5.2 mm.

To make room inside such an enclosure, Apple is reportedly leveraging two crucial architectural changes:

Colour Filter on Encapsulation (CoE) OLED displays: A Samsung-developed display assembly that strips away polarizing layers to yield a thinner screen panel.

2-Nanometer A20 Pro chipset: Moving to TSMC’s 2nm node offers dramatic power efficiency gains. This efficiency allows a reported 3,500 mAh battery (~11% capacity bump) to deliver significantly longer runtime without adding physical bulk.

To keep heat under control within the wafer-thin frame, supply-chain sources, like Ming-Chi Kuo (TF International Securities) and Pu, report that Apple is embedding a thin vapour chamber cooling system—hardware previously seen in ultra-thin foldable designs.

iPhone Air 2 launch window and expected price in India

Unlike standard flagship iPhones that launch every September, current forecasts suggest that Apple is slating the iPhone Air 2 for a Spring launch window, alongside the baseline iPhone 18 series.

While early global pricing leaks suggest it will target the $1,099 range, Indian consumers can expect local pricing to reflect import duties and taxes.

Current iPhone Air (First-Gen) base price in India: Rs 1,19,900 (256GB base variant).

Estimated iPhone Air 2 price in India: Given the added dual-camera hardware, 2nm chipset, and upgraded thermal architecture, industry expectations place the baseline 256GB variant of the iPhone Air 2 between Rs 1,24,900 and Rs 1,29,900 in India at launch.

If these leaks and pricing expectations prove accurate, the iPhone Air 2 won’t just be an engineering showcase—it will be a far more practical choice for daily driver duties.

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Key rumoured upgrades at a glance