With the upcoming iPhone 18 series in particular, it looks like Apple will deviate from its typical iPhone launch schedule. According to reports, the rollout may take place in two stages, with a batch arriving in late 2026 and another in early 2027. The high-end models, such as the iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max, are anticipated to launch in September 2026. MacRumors also notes that Apple could unveil its first-ever foldable iPhone alongside these premium variants. Meanwhile, the standard models, such as the iPhone 18 and iPhone 18e, are rumored to launch in spring 2027.

Expected prices in India

The base iPhone 18 may start at around Rs. 82,900 to Rs. 85,000, which is similar to current iPhone prices.

The iPhone 18 Pro could cost about Rs. 1,35,000, while the Pro Max version may be priced between Rs. 1,50,000 and Rs. 1,60,0000 depending on storage.

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The biggest surprise could be a foldable iPhone. If Apple launches it, the price might go close to Rs. 2 lakh in India, making it the most expensive iPhone ever. Apple is reportedly preparing to unveil a foldable iPhone later this year. This highly anticipated device has been the subject of speculation for several years, and recent indications point to a possible launch of Apple’s first foldable phone in 2026, reports MacRumors.

Why are prices increasing?

Prices may rise because the cost of parts and technology is going up worldwide. Apple is trying to keep the base model affordable, but premium versions will likely become more expensive.

New features like better processors, improved cameras, and advanced AI tools also add to the cost.

What new features can we expect?

The iPhone 18 Pro models may bring some major upgrades. Apple could introduce under-display Face ID, which means a cleaner screen with fewer visible cutouts.

Camera improvements are also expected, including better control over light and focus.

The new A20 Pro chip may power the phones, making them faster and better at handling AI-based tasks.

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New launch strategy:

Apple might also change how it launches its phones. Mac Rumors report suggests that the Pro models could launch first, followed by the standard models later.

If these rumours turn out to be true, the iPhone 18 series will not just bring new features it could also change how Apple prices its premium smartphones.

iPhone Fold:

Similar to Samsung’s Galaxy Z Fold 7, Apple’s upcoming foldable iPhone is expected to open like a book, offering a spacious inner display ideal for video streaming, gaming, and multitasking. The device is rumored to run iOS 27, which will likely be optimized for foldable functionality, enabling apps to run side-by-side and supporting multitasking features similar to the iPad.

Earlier reports suggested the foldable iPhone will feature a 7.7-inch main screen and a 5.3-inch external display. While initial rumors claimed the inner screen would be completely free of creases, more recent information indicates Apple is implementing technology that minimizes the fold line, though it won’t be entirely eliminated.