The next-generation iPhone 18 Pro Max is already making headlines months before its expected launch. According to a new leak the iPhone 18 Pro Max could bring camera and performance upgrades, including rumours of a high-resolution 200MP sensor. However, reports indicate that such a major camera jump may still be in testing and not guaranteed for the 2026 lineup.

A post on Weibo by tipster Digital Chat Station hints that Apple is currently testing a 200MP camera sensor with a 1/1.2-inch build.

While nothing is officially confirmed, these early leaks give a glimpse into what Apple might be planning next. From camera improvements to design tweaks and performance upgrades, the upcoming iPhone 18 Pro Max is expected to focus on refining the user experience rather than making drastic changes.

What are the iPhone 18 Pro Max leaks?

According to the aforementioned leak the iPhone 18 Pro Max could launch around September 2026, following Apple’s usual release cycle. The device is expected to retain a design similar to the current generation, with minor changes rather than a complete overhaul.

Some reports also hint at features like under-display Face ID and a repositioned front camera, aiming to improve screen space and usability. These upgrades suggest Apple is focusing on refining existing features instead of introducing entirely new design elements.

Camera upgrades and 200MP rumours

One of the biggest talking points is the possibility of a 200MP camera. Reports indicate that Apple is testing such a sensor, but it may not be ready for the iPhone 18 series.

Currently, leaks point towards a triple-camera setup with 48MP sensors, including wide, ultra-wide, and telephoto lenses. There are also expectations of features like variable aperture, which could improve low-light photography and give users more control over images.

Performance and other expected features

On the performance side, the iPhone 18 Pro Max is expected to feature Apple’s next-generation chipset, which could improve speed and efficiency. Improvements in battery life and software optimisation are also likely.

There are also reports of better AI capabilities and smoother overall performance, as Apple continues to integrate more advanced processing features into its devices.

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What does this mean for users?

For users, the iPhone 18 Pro Max may not bring a significant redesign, but it is expected to offer upgrades across camera, performance, and usability.

While the 200MP camera remains uncertain, improvements in imaging and hardware are still expected.

As with all leaks, these details should be taken with caution until Apple makes an official announcement closer to launch.