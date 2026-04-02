Apple may be planning a major change in how it launches its iPhones. A recent report from MacRumors suggests the company may not launch all iPhone 18 models together. Instead, it is likely to roll them out in stages, with different versions arriving at different times.

New iPhone launch strategy

For many years, Apple has followed a fixed pattern of launching all its iPhones together in September. However, this might change with the iPhone 18 series. Reports suggest that the iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max could launch first in September 2026, while the standard iPhone 18 models may arrive later, possibly in early 2027.

This is likely a planned move rather than a delay. By doing this, Apple can keep its products in the spotlight for a longer time and build more excitement around each release.

Significant upgrades in iPhone 18 Pro models

The iPhone 18 Pro versions are expected to bring some major improvements. They may feature Apple’s new A20 Pro chip, which could offer better speed and improved battery efficiency.

Camera upgrades are also expected. There are rumours of a new system that improves low-light photography and allows better control over focus and depth. This could make photos look more professional.

Apple may also improve the design by adding under-display Face ID. This means the sensors could be placed under the screen, giving users a cleaner and more seamless display.

Foldable iPhone

Another MacRumors report is the possible launch of Apple’s first foldable iPhone. This device could have a book-style design and may be introduced along with the Pro models. If this happens, Apple would finally enter the foldable smartphone market.

Standard models to launch later

The regular iPhone 18 models might be released in 2027. This delay could help Apple control production costs and keep prices more affordable for users who prefer non-Pro models.

What does this mean for buyers?

If Apple follows this strategy, it would be a big shift from its usual approach. A phased launch could help the company stretch launch events throughout the year.

For customers, it creates a simple choice to buy the advanced Pro model early or wait for a more budget-friendly option later.

The iPhone 18 series is expected to maintain similar pricing to the iPhone 17, with the base model starting around Rs 85,000 in India.