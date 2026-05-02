Apple is expected to unveil the next generation of iPhones later this year. This time around, the company appears to be prioritising its high‑end lineup, with a spotlight on the iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max, as well as the much‑discussed first foldable iPhone, widely expected to be branded the iPhone Fold.

Reports suggest the base‑model iPhone 18 may be delayed until spring 2027, while a more affordable variant, possibly the iPhone 18e, could join the family at a lower price point. This article pulls together the latest credible leaks and reports from early 2026, focusing on what we know so far about the iPhone 18 Pro and Pro Max.

iPhone 18 Pro vs iPhone 18 Pro Max: Expected India price:

The clearest distinction between the iPhone 18 Pro and the iPhone 18 Pro Max may come down to price. There is still very little concrete detail on how much each model will cost, but Apple could choose to stick with pricing similar to last year’s line-up.

To put this in perspective, the iPhone 17 Pro starts at around Rs 1,34,900 in India, while the iPhone 17 Pro Max was introduced at Rs 1,49,900. With memory component prices on the rise, a small price hike for either model has not been ruled out at this stage.

iPhone 18 Pro vs iPhone 18 Pro Max: Camera

Typically, Apple keeps the camera hardware almost identical between the two Pro iPhones. This year, however, that could shift. Reports suggest the company is testing a new three‑layer stacked image sensor from Samsung, which may appear on at least one of the iPhone 18 Pro models. That sensor is said to deliver better dynamic range and lower noise, helping the camera react more quickly in different lighting conditions. It’s also possible that both the iPhone 18 Pro and Pro Max will end up using this updated sensor.

iPhone 18 Pro vs iPhone 18 Pro Max: Display

The iPhone 18 Pro Max is essentially the larger, “max” version of the iPhone 18 Pro, especially when it comes to display size. The iPhone 18 Pro is expected to sport a 6.3‑inch OLED screen, while the iPhone 18 Pro Max is likely to keep the 6.9‑inch panel that debuted on the iPhone 17 Pro Max.

Beyond the size, the two displays should be very similar: both are expected to run at 120Hz with a possible peak brightness of up to 3,000 nits and a slightly smaller Dynamic Island cutout. However, the bigger screen on the iPhone 18 Pro Max also means a larger body, which will make it noticeably heavier than the standard iPhone 18 Pro.

iPhone 18 Pro vs iPhone 18 Pro Max: Battery

The bigger frame of the iPhone 18 Pro Max will probably give Apple room to fit a larger battery, just like in previous Pro Max models. To put it in perspective, the iPhone 17 Pro with a physical SIM slot carried a 3,988mAh cell, while the iPhone 17 Pro Max with the same setup came with a 4,823mAh battery.

A similar gap is expected between the iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max, with both models likely to see a bump in battery capacity compared to their 2025 predecessors.