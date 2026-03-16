After the success of the iPhone 17 series,Apple is gearing up for the launch of the iPhone 18 series devices later in the year. The iPhone 18 Pro will be arriving in September 2026, along with the Pro Max variant as Apple’s top-end smartphone lineup. While the Cupertino tech giant has not confirmed any details or specifications yet, leaks and rumours have revealed almost everything there is to know about these premium smartphones.

However there is a new leak for these devices. According to a Weibo post by tipster Digital Chat Station, Apple could reuse manufacturing molds from the previous generation for the iPhone 18 Pro lineup. If this information is accurate, the island-shaped display cutout and the front Face ID sensor arrangement may remain largely unchanged, unlike what previous leaks suggested.

The display size and panel shape of the iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max are also said to remain similar to those used on the iPhone 17 Pro models.

iPhone 18 Pro display

The iPhone 18 Pro is rumoured to feature a 6.3-inch OLED display with support for a 120Hz refresh rate, which should deliver smoother scrolling, gaming and video playback. Reports suggest that the screen could offer up to 3,000 nits of peak brightness, making it easier to use the phone outdoors in bright sunlight.

iPhone 18 Pro camera

Camera upgrades are also expected to be a major focus for Apple’s next flagship. TheiPhone 18 Procould feature a 48MP main rear camera along with improved zoom capabilities and enhanced image processing. On the front, Apple may continue offering a 18MP selfiecameradesigned for clearer video calls and selfies.

iPhone 18 Pro processor

Under the hood, the smartphone is expected to be powered by Apple’s upcoming A20 Pro chipset, which could be built using a more advanced 2nm manufacturing process for improved speed and energy efficiency. The device may also come with 12GB of RAM and storage options going up to 1TB, allowing users to handle heavy apps,gaming and multitasking with ease.

iPhone 18 Pro, Pro Max: What to expect?

While these specifications are still based on leaks, the iPhone 18 Pro is shaping up to be a powerful upgrade in Apple’s flagship lineup. With improvements in performance, display technology and camera hardware, the device could once again set the benchmark for premium smartphones when it launches later in 2026.