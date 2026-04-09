Apple’s next-generation iPhone 18 Pro and Pro Max are already making headlines months before launch. According to a MacRumors report, the upcoming iPhone 18 Pro Max and iPhone 18 Pro are expected to arrive in September with several upgrades over the current iPhone 17 Pro models. While the overall design may remain familiar, the focus appears to be on improving performance, camera capabilities, and battery life.

The rumours and reports suggest that Apple is continuing its strategy of refining core features rather than making drastic design changes. Early leaks indicate that the upgrades could significantly improve everyday usage, especially in photography, processing power, and efficiency.

What are the expected upgrades?

One of the biggest changes is expected in performance. The iPhone 18 Pro models are likely to feature a new A20 Pro chipset built on a more advanced process, which could improve both speed and power efficiency.

Camera upgrades are also expected to be a major highlight. Reports suggest improvements to the main sensor along with features like variable aperture, allowing better control over lighting and depth in photos.

Battery life could see a noticeable improvement as well, with more efficient display technology and possibly larger battery capacity. These changes are expected to enhance overall usage, especially for heavy users.

Design and display changes

In terms of design, Apple is not expected to make major changes but will focus on refinements. The iPhone 18 Pro models may feature a smaller Dynamic Island, which could increase usable screen space.

Display technology is also likely to improve with more efficient LTPO panels, offering smoother performance and better power management. Screen sizes are expected to remain similar to the previous generation.

What is Apple trying to do?

With the iPhone 18 Pro series, Apple appears to be focusing on meaningful internal upgrades like a 200 MP camera sensor rather than visual changes. The Cupertino tech giant is improving core areas such as performance, battery, and camera to enhance long-term user experience.

Pricing details for the iPhone 18 Pro models are scarce for now. But it is likely that the prices may be carried over from the iPhone 17 Pro models. The iPhone 17 Pro starts in India at Rs 1,34,900 with the iPhone 17 Pro Max setting you back by Rs 1,49,900.